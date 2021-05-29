Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNEMPLOYMENT FRAUD ARREST

Feds: Unemployment fraud suspect tried to bilk IRS of $1.6M

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a suspended Nigerian government official accused of stealing $350,000 from Washington state as part of a massive pandemic-related fraud also sought to bilk the Internal Revenue Service of nearly $1.6 million. Abidemi Rufai was arrested May 14 as he tried to travel from New York to Nigeria. He is accused of using stolen identities to take more than $350,000 as Washington tried to rush unemployment benefits out during the pandemic. Prosecutors said Friday an email account associated with Rufai was used to file 652 fraudulent tax returns, seeking $1.6 million in refunds, from 2016 to 2019. An attorney for Rufai declined to comment to The Seattle Times.

POLICE RESTRAINT DEATH

3 officers plead not guilty in Black man’s restraint death

SEATTLE (AP) — Three Washington state police officers have pleaded not guilty to charges in the restraint death of a Black man who repeatedly told them he couldn’t breathe. Attorney General Bob Ferguson charged Tacoma officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins, who are both white, with second-degree murder Thursday after witnesses said they attacked Manuel Ellis. Officer Timothy Rankine, who is Asian, is charged with manslaughter. They pleaded not guilty Friday in Pierce County Superior Court, where a judge set bail at $100,000 each. By mid-afternoon, all three were listed as on the online jail register as having been released on bond. Ellis died March 3, 2020, weeks before George Floyd’s death triggered a nationwide reckoning on race and policing.

CAPITOL BREACH COMMISSION-MURRAY

Murray misses vote on Jan. 6 commission; cites family matter

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Sen. Patty Murray says a family matter prevented her from voting on the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the violent Jan. 6 insurrection by President Donald Trump’s supporters at the U.S. Capitol. The Seattle Times reports that the senior Democrat issued a statement saying she had to fly home Friday morning. Her vote would not have changed the outcome, as Republicans blocked the inquiry with a filibuster. Murray did not provide further details. Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell joined other Democrats and six Republicans in voting for the investigation. The measure would have created a bipartisan commission, evenly split between the parties, to review the events.

AP-OR-OREGON STATE HOSPITAL

National Guard asked to help staff Oregon State Hospital

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Significant staffing shortages at the Oregon State Hospital prompted health officials to call for the National Guard’s assistance at the psychiatric facility this week. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Oregon Health Authority, which oversees the state’s hospital, requested 30 nurses from the National Guard. The governor’s office has not reached a decision on whether to fill that request. Officials say the hospital, which employs 1,800 people and has more than 600 patients, is full and temporarily stopped new admissions. The hospital’s staffing crisis has persisted on and off throughout the pandemic. But the number of hospital staff out on coronavirus-related leave has increased dramatically since February.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-IDAHO-MASK-MANDATE-BAN

Idaho governor nixes lieutenant governor’s mask-mandate ban

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued an executive order repealing a 24-hour-old mask-mandate prohibition put in place while he was out of the state by the lieutenant governor. Little described Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s actions as a tyrannical abuse of power and what he labeled as an “irresponsible, self-serving political stunt.” The Republican governor on Friday rescinded Republican McGeachin’s executive action taken Thursday. McGeachin is a member of the far-right who has worked to undermine Little’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. She announced last week her run for governor. Her executive order is widely seen as a political maneuver in her effort to take Little’s job.

STOMPING DEATH-SENTENCE

Everett man sentenced to nearly 29 years in stomping death

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — An man was sentenced to nearly 29 years in prison for the “savage” stomping murder of an Everett woman. One week after a jury convicted him, Jamel Alexander’s defense attorneys say he would have been acquitted if jurors knew about “crucial evidence” they weren’t allowed to see. The judge disagreed. Shawna Brune’s battered body was found by a man walking his dog. Detectives used security footage to identify Alexander as a suspect. He told detectives he paid Brune $100 for sex that night, but did not harm her. Alexander was found guilty of first-degree murder.

WASHINGTON FERRY-RIFLE

Man arrested for illegally carrying a weapon on the ferry

MUKILTEO, Wash. (AP) — Washington state troopers say they arrested a man who carried a semi-automatic rifle aboard a ferry in Mukilteo. The man walked onto the M/V Tokitae around 7:43 p.m. Wednesday as passengers boarded for a trip to Whidbey Island. Ferry workers called authorities when they saw ammunition partially concealed on the man. The captain held the vessel at the dock, while the man entered a restroom. Troopers found the man’s “AR-15 style weapon” was partly or fully concealed. He was escorted off the ferry and booked into Snohomish County Jail for carrying a concealed weapon without a concealed carry permit.

SUPREME COURT-YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Court: YouTube channel not consider media under records law

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has ruled that a man who runs a YouTube channel in the state does not qualify as a member of the media under the state’s public records law. In a 7-2 opinion, the high court said that the statutory definition of “news media” requires an entity “to have a legal identity separate from the individual.” The ruling comes in the case of Brian Green, who runs the “Libertys Champion” YouTube channel and sought photographs and birth date information from personnel files of Pierce County jail staff and law enforcement employees. Such information is exempt from release to the public under current law, but an exception to the exemption exists for members of the news media.

IMMIGRATION-FAST-TRACK COURTS

US to expedite immigration cases of families on border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. officials say they will fast-track the immigration court cases of families arriving on the southwest border. The move comes comes as the Biden administration has eased some asylum restrictions that had expelled many arriving immigrant families from the country. Under the plan, immigrant families stopped on the border starting Friday could be placed in expedited immigration court dockets in 10 cities. Immigration judges would aim to decide their cases within 300 days of an initial hearing. The immigration courts are notoriously backlogged and it can take years for immigrants to get a decision on whether they can remain in the country legally.

SNAKE RIVER DAMS-TRIBES

Twelve Northwest tribes say they are united to save salmon

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Some Native American tribes in the Northwest are criticizing the suggestion that they have competing opinions on how best to save endangered salmon runs. The tribes issued a press release this week saying they were united in pursuing the removal of four hydroelectric dams on the Snake River in order to preserve the iconic fish. The tribes noted that some elected officials had suggested that tribes based near Puget Sound might have differing goals than inland tribes. The tribes say they are united behind a controversial proposal by U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, an Idaho Republican, to spend some $33 billion on efforts to save salmon that include breaching the four dams in eastern Washington state.