Rangers take 4-game slide into matchup with Mariners

Texas Rangers (22-31, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (25-27, third in the AL West)

Seattle; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-4, 4.53 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Mariners: Justin Dunn (1-2, 3.40 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -107, Rangers -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Mariners are 10-8 against the rest of their division. Seattle ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .202 batting average. Mitch Haniger leads the club with an average of .262.

The Rangers have gone 8-12 against division opponents. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .364.

The Mariners won the last meeting 3-2. Justus Sheffield earned his fourth victory and Kyle Lewis went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Seattle. Jordan Lyles registered his fourth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haniger leads the Mariners with 27 extra base hits and is slugging .538.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the Rangers with 61 hits and has 22 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .201 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .206 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Drew Steckenrider: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Gibson: (groin), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), David Dahl: (rib), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

