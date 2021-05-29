Skip to Content
Published 5:42 PM

Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 51, Coquille 34

Bonanza 73, Prospect 57

Crosshill Christian 63, Western Christian High School 46

Hosanna-Triad 67, Chiloquin 38

Junction City 53, Cottage Grove 42

Marshfield 54, Marist 50, OT

Mountainside 63, Jesuit 55

Oakland 57, Central Linn 43

Rogue River 48, Illinois Valley 20

Sheridan 71, Falls City 60

Siuslaw 46, Elmira 33

Southridge 46, Westview 43

St. Mary’s 65, Sutherlin 62, OT

Toledo 82, Gold Beach 33

Tualatin 73, Lakeridge 36

Yamhill-Carlton 81, Molalla 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Regis vs. Oakridge, ccd.

Trinity Lutheran vs. La Pine, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 49, Coquille 22

Cottage Grove 53, Junction City 38

East Linn Christian 38, Monroe 33

Gold Beach 37, Toledo 31

Prospect 26, Bonanza 17

Rogue River 48, Illinois Valley 20

Southridge 39, Westview 35

Sutherlin 52, St. Mary’s 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Regis vs. Oakridge, ccd.

Trinity Lutheran vs. La Pine, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

