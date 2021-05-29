Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 51, Coquille 34
Bonanza 73, Prospect 57
Crosshill Christian 63, Western Christian High School 46
Hosanna-Triad 67, Chiloquin 38
Junction City 53, Cottage Grove 42
Marshfield 54, Marist 50, OT
Mountainside 63, Jesuit 55
Oakland 57, Central Linn 43
Rogue River 48, Illinois Valley 20
Sheridan 71, Falls City 60
Siuslaw 46, Elmira 33
Southridge 46, Westview 43
St. Mary’s 65, Sutherlin 62, OT
Toledo 82, Gold Beach 33
Tualatin 73, Lakeridge 36
Yamhill-Carlton 81, Molalla 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Regis vs. Oakridge, ccd.
Trinity Lutheran vs. La Pine, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 49, Coquille 22
Cottage Grove 53, Junction City 38
East Linn Christian 38, Monroe 33
Gold Beach 37, Toledo 31
Prospect 26, Bonanza 17
Rogue River 48, Illinois Valley 20
Southridge 39, Westview 35
Sutherlin 52, St. Mary’s 29
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Regis vs. Oakridge, ccd.
Trinity Lutheran vs. La Pine, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/