WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily Game

9-9-0

(nine, nine, zero)

Hit 5

04-06-32-37-41

(four, six, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $115,000

Keno

02-04-06-07-11-12-16-26-28-34-38-43-44-46-62-64-66-70-71-73

(two, four, six, seven, eleven, twelve, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-three, forty-four, forty-six, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-three)

Lotto

18-19-27-28-40-49

(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty, forty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $2.1 million

Match 4

08-15-16-17

(eight, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $34 million

Powerball

11-13-22-27-46, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 2

(eleven, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, forty-six; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $253 million