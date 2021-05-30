Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Legislative employees within Oregon’s Capitol will become the first in the nation to unionize, after a 75-31 vote by staff members Friday, Oregon Public Broadcasting reports. The unionization, which has been informally discussed for years, means that 180 Capitol aides will be joining International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 89 and can begin taking steps toward bargaining with the Legislature on a contract for the first time. Legislative aides help lawmakers with scheduling, keeping track of bills and votes, community relations, policy work and serve as liaisons between state agencies. The hours they work can be extended beyond the typical 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as floor sessions and committee meetings can carry on into the night.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Significant staffing shortages at the Oregon State Hospital prompted health officials to call for the National Guard’s assistance at the psychiatric facility this week. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the Oregon Health Authority, which oversees the state’s hospital, requested 30 nurses from the National Guard. The governor’s office has not reached a decision on whether to fill that request. Officials say the hospital, which employs 1,800 people and has more than 600 patients, is full and temporarily stopped new admissions. The hospital’s staffing crisis has persisted on and off throughout the pandemic. But the number of hospital staff out on coronavirus-related leave has increased dramatically since February.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has issued an executive order repealing a 24-hour-old mask-mandate prohibition put in place while he was out of the state by the lieutenant governor. Little described Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin’s actions as a tyrannical abuse of power and what he labeled as an “irresponsible, self-serving political stunt.” The Republican governor on Friday rescinded Republican McGeachin’s executive action taken Thursday. McGeachin is a member of the far-right who has worked to undermine Little’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. She announced last week her run for governor. Her executive order is widely seen as a political maneuver in her effort to take Little’s job.

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois (AP) — Illinois became the first state Saturday to pass a bill that will ban police from lying to youth during interrogations _ a practice that adds significantly to the risk of false confessions and wrongful convictions. It is expected to be signed into law by the governor in coming weeks. Though few Americans realize it, police regularly deceive suspects during questioning to try to secure confessions, from saying DNA placed them at the scene of a crime to claiming eyewitnesses identified them as being the perpetrator. An expert says minors _ who have been found to be two to three times more likely to confess to crimes they didn’t commit _ are especially vulnerable to such pressure. Oregon and New York are considering similar legislation.