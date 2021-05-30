Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WAITSBURG, Wash. (AP) — An elementary school in eastern Washington is switching to remote learning after an outbreak of COVID-19. Officials at Waitsburg Elementary School announced the change Friday after seven students and two employees tested positive during the week. The change means all students in pre-kindergarten to fifth grade will start learning remotely. The elementary school has about 120 students. The last day of school is June 15. School officials say many students have siblings in other grade levels, increasing the risk of the illness spreading. The rural town with about 1,200 residents is about 50 miles east of the Tri-Cities.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a suspended Nigerian government official accused of stealing $350,000 from Washington state as part of a massive pandemic-related fraud also sought to bilk the Internal Revenue Service of nearly $1.6 million. Abidemi Rufai was arrested May 14 as he tried to travel from New York to Nigeria. He is accused of using stolen identities to take more than $350,000 as Washington tried to rush unemployment benefits out during the pandemic. Prosecutors said Friday an email account associated with Rufai was used to file 652 fraudulent tax returns, seeking $1.6 million in refunds, from 2016 to 2019. An attorney for Rufai declined to comment to The Seattle Times.

SEATTLE (AP) — Three Washington state police officers have pleaded not guilty to charges in the restraint death of a Black man who repeatedly told them he couldn’t breathe. Attorney General Bob Ferguson charged Tacoma officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins, who are both white, with second-degree murder Thursday after witnesses said they attacked Manuel Ellis. Officer Timothy Rankine, who is Asian, is charged with manslaughter. They pleaded not guilty Friday in Pierce County Superior Court, where a judge set bail at $100,000 each. By mid-afternoon, all three were listed as on the online jail register as having been released on bond. Ellis died March 3, 2020, weeks before George Floyd’s death triggered a nationwide reckoning on race and policing.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Sen. Patty Murray says a family matter prevented her from voting on the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the violent Jan. 6 insurrection by President Donald Trump’s supporters at the U.S. Capitol. The Seattle Times reports that the senior Democrat issued a statement saying she had to fly home Friday morning. Her vote would not have changed the outcome, as Republicans blocked the inquiry with a filibuster. Murray did not provide further details. Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell joined other Democrats and six Republicans in voting for the investigation. The measure would have created a bipartisan commission, evenly split between the parties, to review the events.