Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Norman Powell matched his career playoff high with 29 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets 115-95 on Saturday in Game 4 to even the first-round series. Powell made four 3-pointers and was 11 of 15 from the floor, and CJ McCollum added 21 points for the sixth-seeded Trail Blazers. Game 5 is Tuesday night in Denver. Nikola Jokic finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for third-seeded Denver before sitting out the final quarter. Portland star Damian Lillard was 1 for 10 from the field but finished with 10 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds.

SEATTLE (AP) — J.P. Crawford and Mitch Haniger homered late, and the Seattle Mariners sent the Texas Rangers to their 11th straight road loss with a 3-2 victory. The Rangers managed four hits in their fifth consecutive defeat overall. They matched the second-longest road skid in team history, an 11-game stretch in 1982. Texas dropped 12 road games in a row in 2003. Crawford hit a solo homer in the seventh inning to break a 1-all tie and Haniger added his 14th of the season in the eighth. The long balls gave the Mariners their season-high third straight victory and their major league-leading 12th one-run win.