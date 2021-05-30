WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:Daily Game
7-0-3
(seven, zero, three)Hit 5
03-09-20-35-40
(three, nine, twenty, thirty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $145,000Keno
02-05-06-07-11-14-18-20-27-28-30-33-44-51-53-54-60-67-70-79
(two, five, six, seven, eleven, fourteen, eighteen, twenty, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-three, forty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-seven, seventy, seventy-nine)Match 4
02-20-22-24
(two, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $34 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $268 million
