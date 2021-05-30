AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Sunday, May. 30.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Monday, May. 31 Memorial Day

Contacts: DoD press, 1 703 697 5131

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 01 9:30 AM Seattle City Council briefing (virtual)

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

City Council Website: http://www.seattle.gov/council/

——————–

Tuesday, Jun. 01 Documentary about craft beer on Amazon Prime Video – ‘Brewmance’, documentary about the popularity of craft beer, directed by Christo Brock, becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. The film explores how the American craft beer movement began with a group of restless homebrewers searching for something genuine and flavorful, and how it has evolved into a redefinition of beer and an international cultural phenomenon

Weblinks: http://www.brewmancemovie.com, https://twitter.com/brewmancemovie

Contacts: Emma Griffiths, Emma Griffiths PR, emma@eg-pr.com, 1 917 806 0599