Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A Spokane man was tased Sunday following a high-speed chase in northern Idaho. Idaho State Police say Jonathon Lewis was driving erratically on Interstate 90 in a stolen SUV. Troopers tried to Lewis over but he took off. At one point, Lewis hit the brakes causing a trooper to swerve. He collided with the trooper’s vehicle. The pursuit continued on Interstate 90 and Highway 95 at speeds topping 110 mph. Lewis then collided with two more vehicles. A spike strip was used to end the chase. Lewis got out of the SUV holding a hatchet. A deputy used a taser to take him into custody.

MARSING, Idaho (AP) — A crash on an Idaho highway killed four people and injured three others. Idaho State Police say a Honda Civic headed north on U.S. 95 near Marsing collided head on with a GMC Sierra pickup truck headed south Saturday afternoon. Exactly how the crash happened isn’t clear. The Idaho Statesman reports the crash killed all four people in the car, a male and three females ages 16-26. A witness told police they helped three people escape as the truck caught fire. The 16-year-old boy, 21-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were taken to a hospital with apparently non-life-threatening injuries.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A south-central Idaho man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for distribution and possession of child pornography. Forty-seven-year-old Miles Patrick Barclay of Twin Falls received the sentence Friday in U.S. District Court in Boise. He must also pay $27,000 in restitution to victims in the images he possessed. Barclay pleaded guilty in October 2020 to the charges. Authorities say that in June 2019 he began communicating with an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl. Authorities say he asked for explicit images and sent images and videos of child pornography. A search of Barclay’s electronic devices found hundreds of files of child pornography.

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials say a bear has attacked and injured a hiker. Park officials in a statement say it is the first bear attack inside the park which a person was injured this year. The 39-year-old man was hiking alone on a trail near Mammoth Hot Springs Friday morning when he encountered what he believed to be two grizzly bears. One of the bears attacked and injured the hiker. The man suffered significant injuries in his lower extremities but managed to hike out on his own. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. The Beaver Ponds Trail where the hiker was injured is closed until further notice.