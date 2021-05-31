Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle harbor units rescued a 31-year-old man after he fell out of his kayak and was in the Puget Sound for at least an hour. Seattle Police say a harbor unit spotted an empty kayak around 3:30 p.m. Saturday off the shore of Alki Beach. When they got closer, they realized a man was clinging to the side. He was wearing a life jacket but had been in the water for at least an hour and was near exhaustion. The man was brought ashore and taken to the hospital.

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (AP) — More than a dozen people were stranded after two boats got stuck on mud on the Oregon coast. The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and Tillamook Fire Department responded to a report of boats stranded in Tillamook Bay at about 10 p.m. Saturday. Thirteen were involved and some were attempting to swim back to shore. The sheriff’s office says crews reached the boats and got the four “younger and coldest victims” onboard. They were taken to medical personnel at Memaloose Boat Ramp. Four other people were rescued by a second boat. The remaining five swam across before first responders arrived.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A Spokane man was tased Sunday following a high-speed chase in northern Idaho. Idaho State Police say Jonathon Lewis was driving erratically on Interstate 90 in a stolen SUV. Troopers tried to Lewis over but he took off. At one point, Lewis hit the brakes causing a trooper to swerve. He collided with the trooper’s vehicle. The pursuit continued on Interstate 90 and Highway 95 at speeds topping 110 mph. Lewis then collided with two more vehicles. A spike strip was used to end the chase. Lewis got out of the SUV holding a hatchet. A deputy used a taser to take him into custody.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 63-year-old man died Sunday after falling 500 feet while descending Mount Hood. The man, whose name has not been released, was climbing with his adult son when he fell at the 10,500-foot level on the Old Chute Route. Rescue teams navigated what deputies said was a difficult terrain and hazards from hydrogen sulfide and other toxic gases venting from fumaroles along the route as they made their way to the accident scene. They made visual contact with the fallen climber, who was not moving. When rescuers reached the climber, he was dead.