Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, Kyle Seager homered and the Seattle Mariners sent the Texas Rangers to their 12th straight road loss, 4-2. The Rangers matched a team record for most consecutive road losses set in 2003. Texas is off Monday before continuing its trip with three games at Colorado. Seattle has won a season-best four in a row. Texas has lost six straight overall. Kikuchi faced one batter over the minimum through five innings before allowing a hit to Willie Calhoun to lead off the sixth. Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer in the seventh.

SEATTLE (AP) — Stefan Cleveland had three saves and the Seattle Sounders tied Austin FC 0-0 on Sunday night to remain unbeaten. Cleveland has two shutouts in three starts this season while filling in for injured Stefan Frei, who is out indefinitely after suffering a sprained left knee and then developing a blood clot as a complication related to the injury. MLS-leading Seattle (5-0-3) appeared to take the lead in the 75th minute. Fredy Montero punched home a cross by João Paulo but Raúl Ruidíaz was ruled offside after VAR review. Austin (2-4-1) is winless in its last four but snapped a three-game losing streak.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko had a goal and an assist and Andre Blake made four saves to help the Philadelphia Union beat the Portland Timbers 3-0. Blake has three consecutive shutouts and four in his last five games as Philadelphia (4-2-2) has allowed just goal during that span. Przybylko opened the scoring in the 26th minute, heading home a perfectly placed ball by Kai Wagner from the middle third to the top of the 6-yard box. Portland (3-4-0), which had won back-to-back games by a combined score of 5-0, was scoreless for the first time since its 1-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps in the season opener.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference matched its record with seven teams among 16 regional hosts for the NCAA baseball tournament. The hosts have locked up spots in the national tournament and the rest of the 64-team field will be unveiled Monday. Each regional will be made up of four teams playing in a double-elimination format. All are scheduled from Friday through Monday. Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals. Those eight winners go on to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Arkansas is expected to be the No. 1 overall seed after sweeping the SEC regular-season and tournament championships.