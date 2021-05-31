Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

FATAL SHOOTING-VANCOUVER

Man fatally shot outside Vancouver home

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man was found dead near a Vancouver home after reports of gunshots in the Uptown Village neighborhood. The Vancouver Police Department responded to a report of gunshots about 5:25 a.m. Monday. Police say when officers and emergency medical personnel arrived, they found an adult male in front of a residence. He was dead. The Vancouver Police Major Crimes Unit was investigating, but it wasn’t unclear what led to the fatal shooting. No more details were released. It’s unclear if there have been any arrests.

AP-US-MISSIONARY-LEGACY-SHIFT

Scrutiny mounts of legacy of pioneering Northwest missionary

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Marcus Whitman has been an iconic figure from early Pacific Northwest history for generations. The Protestant missionary was among 13 people in 1847 killed by the Cayuse tribe near modern-day Walla Walla, Washington. But there has been renewed criticism of Whitman and reappraisal for his actions viewed by many as imperialistic and destructive. The Washington Legislature voted to remove Whitman’s statue from Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C. Whitman College students in Walla Walla demonstrated recently to demand removal of another Whitman statue from the college campus named for him. And a new book says a well-known story about Whitman’s efforts to save the Northwest from British rule was fabricated.

KAYAK RESCUE

Man rescued after falling from kayak in Puget Sound

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle harbor units rescued a 31-year-old man after he fell out of his kayak and was in the Puget Sound for at least an hour. Seattle Police say a harbor unit spotted an empty kayak around 3:30 p.m. Saturday off the shore of Alki Beach. When they got closer, they realized a man was clinging to the side. He was wearing a life jacket but had been in the water for at least an hour and was near exhaustion. The man was brought ashore and taken to the hospital.

BOAT RESCUE-MUD

13 stranded when boats get stuck in the mud on Oregon Coast

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (AP) — More than a dozen people were stranded after two boats got stuck on mud on the Oregon coast. The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and Tillamook Fire Department responded to a report of boats stranded in Tillamook Bay at about 10 p.m. Saturday. Thirteen were involved and some were attempting to swim back to shore. The sheriff’s office says crews reached the boats and got the four “younger and coldest victims” onboard. They were taken to medical personnel at Memaloose Boat Ramp. Four other people were rescued by a second boat. The remaining five swam across before first responders arrived.

HIGH-SPEED CHASE

Spokane man flees troopers in high-speed chase in Idaho

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A Spokane man was tased Sunday following a high-speed chase in northern Idaho. Idaho State Police say Jonathon Lewis was driving erratically on Interstate 90 in a stolen SUV. Troopers tried to Lewis over but he took off. At one point, Lewis hit the brakes causing a trooper to swerve. He collided with the trooper’s vehicle. The pursuit continued on Interstate 90 and Highway 95 at speeds topping 110 mph. Lewis then collided with two more vehicles. A spike strip was used to end the chase. Lewis got out of the SUV holding a hatchet. A deputy used a taser to take him into custody.

CLIMBER DEATH-MOUNT HOOD

63-year-old man dies in fall while climbing on Mount Hood

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 63-year-old man died Sunday after falling 500 feet while descending Mount Hood. The man, whose name has not been released, was climbing with his adult son when he fell at the 10,500-foot level on the Old Chute Route. Rescue teams navigated what deputies said was a difficult terrain and hazards from hydrogen sulfide and other toxic gases venting from fumaroles along the route as they made their way to the accident scene. They made visual contact with the fallen climber, who was not moving. When rescuers reached the climber, he was dead.

COUPLE STABBED

Sheriff’s officials: Washington man stabs parents to death

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. (AP) — Police in Washington state say a man stabbed his parents to death Sunday. Pierce County sheriff’s officials say a neighbor reported seeing a man down in the street in Bonney Lake and the man’s 29-year-old son covered in blood standing near his father. The neighbor tried holding the man at gunpoint but the man ran inside. KOMO-TV reports the neighbor then heard the man’s mother screaming inside the home. The man’s father died at a hospital. His mother died inside the home. Deputies arrested the man when they arrived. Sheriff’s officials haven’t released the identities of the victims or suspect.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

E. Washington elementary school switches to remote learning

WAITSBURG, Wash. (AP) — An elementary school in eastern Washington is switching to remote learning after an outbreak of COVID-19. Officials at Waitsburg Elementary School announced the change Friday after seven students and two employees tested positive during the week. The change means all students in pre-kindergarten to fifth grade will start learning remotely. The elementary school has about 120 students. The last day of school is June 15. School officials say many students have siblings in other grade levels, increasing the risk of the illness spreading. The rural town with about 1,200 residents is about 50 miles east of the Tri-Cities.

UNEMPLOYMENT FRAUD ARREST

Feds: Unemployment fraud suspect tried to bilk IRS of $1.6M

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a suspended Nigerian government official accused of stealing $350,000 from Washington state as part of a massive pandemic-related fraud also sought to bilk the Internal Revenue Service of nearly $1.6 million. Abidemi Rufai was arrested May 14 as he tried to travel from New York to Nigeria. He is accused of using stolen identities to take more than $350,000 as Washington tried to rush unemployment benefits out during the pandemic. Prosecutors said Friday an email account associated with Rufai was used to file 652 fraudulent tax returns, seeking $1.6 million in refunds, from 2016 to 2019. An attorney for Rufai declined to comment to The Seattle Times.

POLICE RESTRAINT DEATH

3 officers plead not guilty in Black man’s restraint death

SEATTLE (AP) — Three Washington state police officers have pleaded not guilty to charges in the restraint death of a Black man who repeatedly told them he couldn’t breathe. Attorney General Bob Ferguson charged Tacoma officers Christopher Burbank and Matthew Collins, who are both white, with second-degree murder Thursday after witnesses said they attacked Manuel Ellis. Officer Timothy Rankine, who is Asian, is charged with manslaughter. They pleaded not guilty Friday in Pierce County Superior Court, where a judge set bail at $100,000 each. By mid-afternoon, all three were listed as on the online jail register as having been released on bond. Ellis died March 3, 2020, weeks before George Floyd’s death triggered a nationwide reckoning on race and policing.