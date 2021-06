Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Parents of a Twin Falls middle school student have filed a tort claim against the school district, contending the girl was injured after a teacher instructed his students to push her down concrete stairs as part of a reenactment of a Shakespeare play. Attorney Brian Hilverda told The Times-News that the family has incurred more than $30,000 in medical costs so far because of the girl’s injuries. The Twin Falls School District confirmed it had received notice of the tort claim but spokeswoman Eva Craner said the district couldn’t comment because the matter remains under investigation. The teacher didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A state judge says Montana environmental regulators can use a law meant to provide protection from chronic industrial polluters against an Idaho-based mining company and its chief executive. State District Court Judge Mike Menahan said in a recent ruling that Hecla Mining Company and Chief Executive Officer Phillips Baker, Jr. are subject to the state’s “bad actor” law. The law blocks individuals and companies who don’t clean up their old mines from starting new ones. Hecla is proposing two copper and silver mines that would tunnel beneath the Cabinet Mountains Wilderness.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Seven apple varieties previously believed to be lost or extinct have been found in eastern Washington state. Several were found on land near the communities of Pullman, Colfax and Moscow. The Lost Apple Project and the Temperate Orchard Conservancy announced the latest discoveries this month. The Lost Apple Project has partnered with the Whitman County Historical Society to identify and preserve heritage apple trees and orchards in Washington and Idaho. The groups have found 29 apples once thought to have disappeared. The latest seven apples were discovered in old orchards in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

HAZELTON, Idaho (AP) — A man from Hazelton is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a tractor. The wreck happened at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 25 at E 990 S, just east of Hazelton. Idaho State Police say Rigoberto Avila Gomez was headed east on the highway in a tractor pulling an open-top agricultural trailer. He turned left across the westbound lane, failing to yield to an oncoming motorcycle. The motorcycle rider, identified as Todd Bell of Hazelton, hit the side of the tractor. Bell died from his injuries at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by state police.