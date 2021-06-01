Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Seven apple varieties previously believed to be lost or extinct have been found in eastern Washington state. Several were found on land near the communities of Pullman, Colfax and Moscow. The Lost Apple Project and the Temperate Orchard Conservancy announced the latest discoveries this month. The Lost Apple Project has partnered with the Whitman County Historical Society to identify and preserve heritage apple trees and orchards in Washington and Idaho. The groups have found 29 apples once thought to have disappeared. The latest seven apples were discovered in old orchards in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man was found dead near a Vancouver home after reports of gunshots in the Uptown Village neighborhood. The Vancouver Police Department responded to a report of gunshots about 5:25 a.m. Monday. Police say when officers and emergency medical personnel arrived, they found an adult male in front of a residence. He was dead. The Vancouver Police Major Crimes Unit was investigating, but it wasn’t unclear what led to the fatal shooting. No more details were released. It’s unclear if there have been any arrests.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Marcus Whitman has been an iconic figure from early Pacific Northwest history for generations. The Protestant missionary was among 13 people in 1847 killed by the Cayuse tribe near modern-day Walla Walla, Washington. But there has been renewed criticism of Whitman and reappraisal for his actions viewed by many as imperialistic and destructive. The Washington Legislature voted to remove Whitman’s statue from Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C. Whitman College students in Walla Walla demonstrated recently to demand removal of another Whitman statue from the college campus named for him. And a new book says a well-known story about Whitman’s efforts to save the Northwest from British rule was fabricated.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle harbor units rescued a 31-year-old man after he fell out of his kayak and was in the Puget Sound for at least an hour. Seattle Police say a harbor unit spotted an empty kayak around 3:30 p.m. Saturday off the shore of Alki Beach. When they got closer, they realized a man was clinging to the side. He was wearing a life jacket but had been in the water for at least an hour and was near exhaustion. The man was brought ashore and taken to the hospital.