Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle-Bremerton ferry route will be down to one-boat service starting Tuesday. Washington State Ferries says the route will operate using the No. 2 M/V Chimacum. That’s because of a steering system failure on the No. 1 M/V Salish on Sunday. Officials say only the No. 2 ferry sailings will operate while the M/V Salish is out of service. The M/V Salish is expected to return to service later this week. Officials say crews are working as quickly as possible to repair the boat so they can return to full service.

LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the waters near Long Beach after a teen was apparently swept offshore by a current. Coast Guard officials say two people were on the shoreline in the water when a 14-year-old boy was swept away. The other person with the teen was safe at shore but notified emergency personnel that his friend had been swept away by the current. The teen was last seen 200 yards from shore. The Coast Guard reminds people to be aware of their surroundings and be mindful of currents.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Supreme Court this month unanimously rejected the notion that a man who skipped his court date could be presented as evidence that he felt guilty about the original crime. The Daily Herald reported that state Supreme Court justices agreed that criminalizing a single missed court date could disproportionately harm people of color or people without reliable transportation or scheduling conflicts. The ruling came less than a year after the state Legislature revised the bail jumping law, which gives people more time to respond to a warrant. The case must now return to Snohomish County, where prosecutors can decide whether to try the case again.

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Seven apple varieties previously believed to be lost or extinct have been found in eastern Washington state. Several were found on land near the communities of Pullman, Colfax and Moscow. The Lost Apple Project and the Temperate Orchard Conservancy announced the latest discoveries this month. The Lost Apple Project has partnered with the Whitman County Historical Society to identify and preserve heritage apple trees and orchards in Washington and Idaho. The groups have found 29 apples once thought to have disappeared. The latest seven apples were discovered in old orchards in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.