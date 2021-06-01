Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France hit a tying single and scored on Tom Murphy’s sacrifice fly in the 10th inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied past the Oakland Athletics 6-5 for their fifth straight win. The Mariners have won seven of eight and improved to 5-0 in extra innings this season. Some of Seattle’s celebration was muted by concern about center fielder Kyle Lewis, who exited shortly after leaping for Sean Murphy’s double in the eighth. Manager Scott Servais said it was similar to the discomfort Lewis felt in the knee late in spring training and caused last year’s AL Rookie of the Year to miss the first three weeks of the regular season.

UNDATED (AP) — Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck spoke for many coaches nationwide last December when he noted he still hadn’t shaken the hands of about half the prospects who were about to sign with his program. Those days finally are coming to an end. The NCAA has lifted the recruiting dead period that has been in place since March 13, 2020, due to the pandemic. The NCAA returns to its usual recruiting calendar Tuesday. That allows prospects to meet coaches in person and for coaches to conduct live evaluations of recruits.

SEATTLE (AP) — Noelle Quinn is the latest former WNBA player to move up to being a head coach in the league. Her move to take over as the Seattle Storm head coach is coming perhaps quicker than expected. Quinn was elevated to the position when Dan Hughes abruptly retired. Quinn wrapped up a 12-year playing career in 2018 with the Storm winning the only title of her career. She’s the first Black head coach in Storm history and will be taking over a veteran team led by Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference matched its record with seven teams among 16 regional hosts for the NCAA baseball tournament. The hosts have locked up spots in the national tournament and the rest of the 64-team field will be unveiled Monday. Each regional will be made up of four teams playing in a double-elimination format. All are scheduled from Friday through Monday. Regional winners advance to best-of-three super regionals. Those eight winners go on to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Arkansas is expected to be the No. 1 overall seed after sweeping the SEC regular-season and tournament championships.