ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:5 Star Draw
02-06-09-34-43
(two, six, nine, thirty-four, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $1.01 millionMega Millions
07-11-33-58-63, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 2
(seven, eleven, thirty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-three; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $34 millionPick 3 Day
6-9-2
(six, nine, two)Pick 3 Night
3-4-1
(three, four, one)Pick 4 Day
1-7-2-7
(one, seven, two, seven)Pick 4 Night
3-5-7-5
(three, five, seven, five)Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $268 million
Comments