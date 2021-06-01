Idaho News Coverage Adviosry

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WILDERNESS MINES

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana judge has sided with state environmental regulators who are using a law that provides protection from repeat polluters against an Idaho-based mining company and its chief executive. State District Court Judge Mike Menahan in Helena said in a recent ruling that Hecla Mining Company and Chief Executive Officer Phillips Baker, Jr. are subject to the state’s “bad actor” law that blocks individuals and companies who don’t clean up their old mines from starting new ones. SENT: 470 words.

TRANSGENDER ATHLETES-FLORIDA

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s Republican governor signed a bill Tuesday barring transgender females from playing on public school teams intended for student athletes born as girls, plunging the state into the national culture war over transgender rights. By Bobby Caina Calvan. SENT: 910 words.

STUDENT INJURED-TORT CLAIM

TWIN FALLS — Parents of a Twin Falls middle school student have filed a tort claim against the school district, contending that the girl was injured after a teacher instructed his students to push her down concrete stairs as part of a reenactment of a Shakespeare play. The family has incurred more than $30,000 in medical costs so far because of the girl’s injuries, attorney Brian Hilverda told the Times-News. SENT: 300 words.