Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LOST APPLES FOUND

7 apple varieties previously thought lost have been located

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Seven apple varieties previously believed to be lost or extinct have been found in eastern Washington state. Several were found on land near the communities of Pullman, Colfax and Moscow. The Lost Apple Project and the Temperate Orchard Conservancy announced the latest discoveries this month. The Lost Apple Project has partnered with the Whitman County Historical Society to identify and preserve heritage apple trees and orchards in Washington and Idaho. The groups have found 29 apples once thought to have disappeared. The latest seven apples were discovered in old orchards in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

FATAL SHOOTING-VANCOUVER

Man fatally shot outside Vancouver home

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man was found dead near a Vancouver home after reports of gunshots in the Uptown Village neighborhood. The Vancouver Police Department responded to a report of gunshots about 5:25 a.m. Monday. Police say when officers and emergency medical personnel arrived, they found an adult male in front of a residence. He was dead. The Vancouver Police Major Crimes Unit was investigating, but it wasn’t unclear what led to the fatal shooting. No more details were released. It’s unclear if there have been any arrests.

MISSIONARY-LEGACY SHIFT

Scrutiny mounts of legacy of pioneering Northwest missionary

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Marcus Whitman has been an iconic figure from early Pacific Northwest history for generations. The Protestant missionary was among 13 people in 1847 killed by the Cayuse tribe near modern-day Walla Walla, Washington. But there has been renewed criticism of Whitman and reappraisal for his actions viewed by many as imperialistic and destructive. The Washington Legislature voted to remove Whitman’s statue from Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C. Whitman College students in Walla Walla demonstrated recently to demand removal of another Whitman statue from the college campus named for him. And a new book says a well-known story about Whitman’s efforts to save the Northwest from British rule was fabricated.

KAYAK RESCUE

Man rescued after falling from kayak in Puget Sound

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle harbor units rescued a 31-year-old man after he fell out of his kayak and was in the Puget Sound for at least an hour. Seattle Police say a harbor unit spotted an empty kayak around 3:30 p.m. Saturday off the shore of Alki Beach. When they got closer, they realized a man was clinging to the side. He was wearing a life jacket but had been in the water for at least an hour and was near exhaustion. The man was brought ashore and taken to the hospital.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VACCINE-EFFORT

Mobile vaccination units hit tiny US towns to boost immunity

FALLON, Nev. (AP) — Doctors and nurses are staffing mobile clinics throughout the U.S. to ensure people in tiny towns and far-flung rural areas can get vaccinated. In Nevada, Arizona, Kentucky and elsewhere, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has dispatched the mobile units to places that lack pharmacies, clinics and other vaccination sites. In Nevada, volunteer doctors and nurses have teamed up with the National Guard to deliver thousands of shots to communities that state officials say couldn’t offer vaccinations any other way. It’s one of many efforts underway as the nation struggles to reach herd immunity as interest wanes in vaccinations.

BOAT RESCUE-MUD

13 stranded when boats get stuck in the mud on Oregon Coast

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (AP) — More than a dozen people were stranded after two boats got stuck on mud on the Oregon coast. The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office and Tillamook Fire Department responded to a report of boats stranded in Tillamook Bay at about 10 p.m. Saturday. Thirteen were involved and some were attempting to swim back to shore. The sheriff’s office says crews reached the boats and got the four “younger and coldest victims” onboard. They were taken to medical personnel at Memaloose Boat Ramp. Four other people were rescued by a second boat. The remaining five swam across before first responders arrived.

CLIMBER DEATH-MOUNT HOOD

63-year-old man dies in fall while climbing on Mount Hood

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A 63-year-old man died Sunday after falling 500 feet while descending Mount Hood. The man, whose name has not been released, was climbing with his adult son when he fell at the 10,500-foot level on the Old Chute Route. Rescue teams navigated what deputies said was a difficult terrain and hazards from hydrogen sulfide and other toxic gases venting from fumaroles along the route as they made their way to the accident scene. They made visual contact with the fallen climber, who was not moving. When rescuers reached the climber, he was dead.

BC-OR-LEGISLATIVE UNION

Oregon legislative staff become first in nation to unionize

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Legislative employees within Oregon’s Capitol will become the first in the nation to unionize, after a 75-31 vote by staff members Friday, Oregon Public Broadcasting reports. The unionization, which has been informally discussed for years, means that 180 Capitol aides will be joining International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 89 and can begin taking steps toward bargaining with the Legislature on a contract for the first time. Legislative aides help lawmakers with scheduling, keeping track of bills and votes, community relations, policy work and serve as liaisons between state agencies. The hours they work can be extended beyond the typical 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. as floor sessions and committee meetings can carry on into the night.