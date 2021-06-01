Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SWIMMING DEATH

Man dies off Oregon coast, teen missing off Washington coast

Authorities say a 37-year-old man died after swimming in the surf off of Rockaway Beach in northwest Oregon on Memorial Day. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the man was rescued by the Coast Guard after his mother, who was on scene at the Tillamook County beach, said she had lost sight of her son in the water. The Coast Guard sent a crew aboard a 47-foot motor life boat and an air crew aboard a helicopter located the man, deploying a rescue swimmer who brought him to shore, where he was given CPR but he did not survive. In a separate Memorial Day incident, a 14-year-old boy was reportedly swept offshore near Long Beach, Washington. The Coast Guard started a search for the teen but will suspend that search.

INVASIVE BEACHGRASSES

Hybrid beachgrass could mean trouble for Northwest coast

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Scientists at Oregon State University have confirmed that two widespread, invasive beachgrasses are now genetically mixing, which could present additional challenges to communities and Pacific Northwest dune restoration. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports before the introduction of European and American beachgrass, there was far more open sand on the Oregon and Washington coasts. Where it as present, native vegetation promoted lower dunes that tended to shift and morph. It’s often better for communities and infrastructure if those dunes don’t move and instead provide a steady buffer. That’s why European beachgrass was brought in at the turn of the 20th century. It’s unknown how the hybrid will impact dune ecosystems and efforts underway to protect them from invading grasses.

FERRY ROUTE LIMITS

Seattle-Bremerton ferry route down to 1 boat after breakdown

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle-Bremerton ferry route will be down to one-boat service starting Tuesday. Washington State Ferries says the route will operate using the No. 2 M/V Chimacum. That’s because of a steering system failure on the No. 1 M/V Salish on Sunday. Officials say only the No. 2 ferry sailings will operate while the M/V Salish is out of service. The M/V Salish is expected to return to service later this week. Officials say crews are working as quickly as possible to repair the boat so they can return to full service.

COAST GUARD SEARCH

Search underway for boy reportedly swept away by current

LONG BEACH, Wash. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching the waters near Long Beach after a teen was apparently swept offshore by a current. Coast Guard officials say two people were on the shoreline in the water when a 14-year-old boy was swept away. The other person with the teen was safe at shore but notified emergency personnel that his friend had been swept away by the current. The teen was last seen 200 yards from shore. The Coast Guard reminds people to be aware of their surroundings and be mindful of currents.

MISSED COURT DATE-RULING

Ruling: Missed court date in Washington does not imply guilt

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Supreme Court this month unanimously rejected the notion that a man who skipped his court date could be presented as evidence that he felt guilty about the original crime. The Daily Herald reported that state Supreme Court justices agreed that criminalizing a single missed court date could disproportionately harm people of color or people without reliable transportation or scheduling conflicts. The ruling came less than a year after the state Legislature revised the bail jumping law, which gives people more time to respond to a warrant. The case must now return to Snohomish County, where prosecutors can decide whether to try the case again.

LOST APPLES FOUND

7 apple varieties previously thought lost have been located

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Seven apple varieties previously believed to be lost or extinct have been found in eastern Washington state. Several were found on land near the communities of Pullman, Colfax and Moscow. The Lost Apple Project and the Temperate Orchard Conservancy announced the latest discoveries this month. The Lost Apple Project has partnered with the Whitman County Historical Society to identify and preserve heritage apple trees and orchards in Washington and Idaho. The groups have found 29 apples once thought to have disappeared. The latest seven apples were discovered in old orchards in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

FATAL SHOOTING-SEATTLE

Man fatally shot at Seattle homeless camp

SEATTLE (AP) — A 31-year-old man was shot to death at a homeless campsite area in Seattle’s Ravenna neighborhood. The shooting occurred just after 5 a.m. Monday at Olga Park. That’s according to Detective Valerie Carson, spokesperson for the Seattle Police Department. Witnesses said that before the incident, the victim had left his tent to speak with the suspected shooter. Several people called 911 to report sounds of gunfire. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He died at the scene. Police had not arrested a suspect by Monday afternoon.

FATAL SHOOTING-VANCOUVER

Man fatally shot outside Vancouver home

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A man was found dead near a Vancouver home after reports of gunshots in the Uptown Village neighborhood. The Vancouver Police Department responded to a report of gunshots about 5:25 a.m. Monday. Police say when officers and emergency medical personnel arrived, they found an adult male in front of a residence. He was dead. The Vancouver Police Major Crimes Unit was investigating, but it wasn’t unclear what led to the fatal shooting. No more details were released. It’s unclear if there have been any arrests.

MISSIONARY-LEGACY SHIFT

Scrutiny mounts of legacy of pioneering Northwest missionary

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Marcus Whitman has been an iconic figure from early Pacific Northwest history for generations. The Protestant missionary was among 13 people in 1847 killed by the Cayuse tribe near modern-day Walla Walla, Washington. But there has been renewed criticism of Whitman and reappraisal for his actions viewed by many as imperialistic and destructive. The Washington Legislature voted to remove Whitman’s statue from Statuary Hall in Washington, D.C. Whitman College students in Walla Walla demonstrated recently to demand removal of another Whitman statue from the college campus named for him. And a new book says a well-known story about Whitman’s efforts to save the Northwest from British rule was fabricated.

KAYAK RESCUE

Man rescued after falling from kayak in Puget Sound

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle harbor units rescued a 31-year-old man after he fell out of his kayak and was in the Puget Sound for at least an hour. Seattle Police say a harbor unit spotted an empty kayak around 3:30 p.m. Saturday off the shore of Alki Beach. When they got closer, they realized a man was clinging to the side. He was wearing a life jacket but had been in the water for at least an hour and was near exhaustion. The man was brought ashore and taken to the hospital.