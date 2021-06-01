Skip to Content
AP - Oregon-Northwest
Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alsea 58, Triangle Lake 42

Amity 65, Willamina 50

Cascade Christian 63, St. Mary’s 36

Colton 46, Culver 43

Columbia Christian 67, Gaston 24

Crook County 71, Ridgeview 41

Crosshill Christian 79, C.S. Lewis 24

Douglas 70, South Umpqua 47

Grant 80, Roosevelt 57

Heppner 58, Stanfield 43

Ione/Arlington 69, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 23

Jefferson PDX 85, Madison 57

Joseph 71, Cove 63

Junction City 49, Siuslaw 35

Liberty 45, Forest Grove 33

Marist 73, Cottage Grove 37

Philomath 53, Newport 21

Rogue Valley Adventist 55, Chiloquin 44

Sheridan 66, Gervais 44

South Medford 64, Crater 50

Sprague 58, Dallas 44

Vale 73, Baker 66

Valley Catholic 43, Astoria 35

Warrenton 55, Clatskanie 36

Wells 73, Franklin 50

Western Christian High School 64, Kennedy 39

Wilsonville 76, Centennial 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Beaverton vs. Aloha, ccd.

Central Linn vs. Oakridge, ccd.

Harrisburg vs. Creswell, ccd.

Lebanon vs. West Salem, ccd.

Parkrose vs. Scappoose, ccd.

Putnam vs. Milwaukie, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Astoria 35, Valley Catholic 30

Baker 51, Vale 27

Bandon 56, Reedsport 15

Beaverton 56, Aloha 15

Bonanza 54, Illinois Valley 7

Cascade 62, Sweet Home 36

Central Linn 43, Oakridge 14

Churchill 45, Springfield 41

Clatskanie 74, Warrenton 12

Colton 41, Culver 31

Country Christian 63, Portland Christian 38

Creswell 54, Harrisburg 18

Damascus Christian 40, Trinity 9

De La Salle 57, Westside Christian 44

Dufur 50, Horizon Christian Hood River 31

Gervais 51, Sheridan 22

Gold Beach 43, Myrtle Point 41

Grants Pass 51, North Medford 21

Jefferson PDX 41, Madison 40

La Grande 62, Nixyaawii 32

Mannahouse Christian 30, Willamette Valley Christian 28

Monroe 32, Lowell 31

North Douglas 43, Elkton 32

Nyssa 56, Ontario 15

Pendleton 62, The Dalles 29

Philomath 70, Newport 34

Powder Valley 40, Imbler 9

Redmond 52, Hood River 27

Rogue Valley Adventist 46, Chiloquin 16

Sherwood 58, Glencoe 23

Silverton 56, South Salem 41

South Medford 84, Crater 35

South Wasco County 41, Echo 29

Sutherlin 58, Brookings-Harbor 49

Willamina 55, Amity 21

Wilsonville 64, Benson 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

C.S. Lewis vs. Crosshill Christian, ccd.

Douglas vs. South Umpqua, ccd.

Klamath vs. Lakeview, ccd.

Mapleton vs. McKenzie, ccd.

Siuslaw vs. Junction City, ccd.

Sunset vs. Southridge, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

