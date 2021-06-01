Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alsea 58, Triangle Lake 42
Amity 65, Willamina 50
Cascade Christian 63, St. Mary’s 36
Colton 46, Culver 43
Columbia Christian 67, Gaston 24
Crook County 71, Ridgeview 41
Crosshill Christian 79, C.S. Lewis 24
Douglas 70, South Umpqua 47
Grant 80, Roosevelt 57
Heppner 58, Stanfield 43
Ione/Arlington 69, Lyle-Wishram, Wash. 23
Jefferson PDX 85, Madison 57
Joseph 71, Cove 63
Junction City 49, Siuslaw 35
Liberty 45, Forest Grove 33
Marist 73, Cottage Grove 37
Philomath 53, Newport 21
Rogue Valley Adventist 55, Chiloquin 44
Sheridan 66, Gervais 44
South Medford 64, Crater 50
Sprague 58, Dallas 44
Vale 73, Baker 66
Valley Catholic 43, Astoria 35
Warrenton 55, Clatskanie 36
Wells 73, Franklin 50
Western Christian High School 64, Kennedy 39
Wilsonville 76, Centennial 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Beaverton vs. Aloha, ccd.
Central Linn vs. Oakridge, ccd.
Harrisburg vs. Creswell, ccd.
Lebanon vs. West Salem, ccd.
Parkrose vs. Scappoose, ccd.
Putnam vs. Milwaukie, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Astoria 35, Valley Catholic 30
Baker 51, Vale 27
Bandon 56, Reedsport 15
Beaverton 56, Aloha 15
Bonanza 54, Illinois Valley 7
Cascade 62, Sweet Home 36
Central Linn 43, Oakridge 14
Churchill 45, Springfield 41
Clatskanie 74, Warrenton 12
Colton 41, Culver 31
Country Christian 63, Portland Christian 38
Creswell 54, Harrisburg 18
Damascus Christian 40, Trinity 9
De La Salle 57, Westside Christian 44
Dufur 50, Horizon Christian Hood River 31
Gervais 51, Sheridan 22
Gold Beach 43, Myrtle Point 41
Grants Pass 51, North Medford 21
Jefferson PDX 41, Madison 40
La Grande 62, Nixyaawii 32
Mannahouse Christian 30, Willamette Valley Christian 28
Monroe 32, Lowell 31
North Douglas 43, Elkton 32
Nyssa 56, Ontario 15
Pendleton 62, The Dalles 29
Philomath 70, Newport 34
Powder Valley 40, Imbler 9
Redmond 52, Hood River 27
Rogue Valley Adventist 46, Chiloquin 16
Sherwood 58, Glencoe 23
Silverton 56, South Salem 41
South Medford 84, Crater 35
South Wasco County 41, Echo 29
Sutherlin 58, Brookings-Harbor 49
Willamina 55, Amity 21
Wilsonville 64, Benson 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
C.S. Lewis vs. Crosshill Christian, ccd.
Douglas vs. South Umpqua, ccd.
Klamath vs. Lakeview, ccd.
Mapleton vs. McKenzie, ccd.
Siuslaw vs. Junction City, ccd.
Sunset vs. Southridge, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/