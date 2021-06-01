WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:Daily Game
3-6-2
(three, six, two)Hit 5
19-20-30-31-39
(nineteen, twenty, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $220,000Keno
02-04-05-06-10-12-14-15-19-28-38-47-53-58-67-71-72-74-75-77
(two, four, five, six, ten, twelve, fourteen, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, thirty-eight, forty-seven, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-seven, seventy-one, seventy-two, seventy-four, seventy-five, seventy-seven)Match 4
01-05-10-16
(one, five, ten, sixteen)Mega Millions
07-11-33-58-63, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 2
(seven, eleven, thirty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-three; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $34 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $268 million
