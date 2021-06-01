AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 01.

Tuesday, Jun. 01 9:30 AM Seattle City Council briefing (virtual)

Tuesday, Jun. 01 1:00 PM King County Council votes on facial recognition technology ban – King County Council meeting, to vote on a proposal that would ban government use of facial recognition software

Location: Virtual Event

Tuesday, Jun. 01 Documentary about craft beer on Amazon Prime Video – ‘Brewmance’, documentary about the popularity of craft beer, directed by Christo Brock, becomes available on Amazon Prime Video. The film explores how the American craft beer movement began with a group of restless homebrewers searching for something genuine and flavorful, and how it has evolved into a redefinition of beer and an international cultural phenomenon

Wednesday, Jun. 02 2:30 PM Dem Reps. Suzan DelBene and Rick Larsen discuss ‘crumbling infrastructure’ in Washington state – Democratic Reps. Suzan DelBene and Rick Larsen hold a press conference on the ‘urgent need to approve funding to rebuild the U.S. 2 trestle between Everett, WA, and Lake Stevens, WA, and the broader effort to address the nation’s crumbling infrastructure by passing sweeping jobs legislation’

Location: U.S. 2 Trestle, Lake Stevens, WA

Wednesday, Jun. 02 PACCAR Inc: Q2 2021 Dividend payment date

Wednesday, Jun. 02 May Sales

Thursday, Jun. 03 1:00 PM New America event on a national early childhood education system with Dem Rep. Rosa DeLauro – ‘From Rescue to Rebuild: Developing a National ECE System That Works’ New America online event, with Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro, White House Council of Economic Advisers Member Heather Boushey, New America Early and Elementary Education Director Laura Bornfreund, Department of Education Deputy Assistant Secretary for Early Learning Miriam Calderon, New York University’s Ajay Chaudry, Learning Policy Institute President and CEO Linda Darling-Hammond, Learning Policy Institute Senior Policy Advisor Hanna Melnick, and University of Michigan’s Christina Weiland * Democratic Sen. Patty Murray provides pre-recorded remarks

Location: Virtual Event

Thursday, Jun. 03 8:00 AM Webcast

Thursday, Jun. 03 10:00 AM Webcast

Thursday, Jun. 03 Weyerhaeuser Co: Q1 2021 Ex-dividend date

