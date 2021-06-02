BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 1:45 p.m.

BLACK STUDENTS-SEGREGATE

SPOKANE, Wash. – A family in Spokane, Washington, is demanding that a school administrator be removed after he suggested he could segregate two Black middle school students who were directed to clean freshly picked cotton as part of a classroom assignment. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 370 words.

CAPITOL BREACH-EXTREMIST GROUPS

Former President Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen 2020 election united right-wing supporters, conspiracy theorists and militants on Jan. 6, but the aftermath of the insurrection is roiling two of the most prominent far-right extremist groups at the U.S. Capitol that day. More than three dozen members and associates across both the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers have been charged with crimes. By Michael Kunzelman and Alana Durkin Richer. SENT: 1,500 words.

CASA LATINA-MISCONDUCT INVESTIGATION

SEATTLE – Board members at Casa Latina, a decades-old organization founded to empower immigrant workers and provide job and educational opportunities, has announced it will investigate the handling of sexual harassment and assault allegations at the company. SENT: 370 words.

WYOMING-NUCLEAR PLANT CHEYENNE, Wyo. – A next-generation, small nuclear plant will be built at a soon-to-be retired coal-fired power plant in Wyoming in the next several years, business and government officials said Wednesday. By Mead Gruver. SENT: 270 words.

OREGON LEGISLATURE-EMISSIONS BILL

SALEM, Ore. – CASA – Oregon would adopt one of the country’s most ambitious timelines for eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from its power grid under a bill being considered by the Legisltature this year. SENT: 430 words.

DIGITAL DIVIDE-DETROIT

DETROIT – Microsoft is expanding a program designed to improve high-speed internet access in Detroit and seven other U.S. cities. By Corey Williams. SENT: 500 words.

SPORTS

BBA—ATHLETICS-MARINERS: Seattle hosts A’s. 7:10 p.m. PDT. AP Photos.

IN BRIEF

—WSU-CANNABIS RESEARCH: WSU creates Center for Cannabis Policy, Research, Outreach .

—COLSTRIP-WIND: Washington utility inks deal to buy Montana wind power.

—OREGON-COCKTAILS TO GO: Oregon Legislature makes cocktails to-go permanent.

—AMAZON-PRIME DAY: Amazon to hold Prime Day over 2 days in June.