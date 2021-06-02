Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Indiana man accused of throwing an explosive toward police and smashing windows during protests in Portland, Oregon, appeared in federal court and was detained pending further proceedings. Malik Fard Muhammad of Indianapolis was taken into federal custody Friday after being released from state custody when the Portland Freedom Fund posted 10% of his state-ordered $2.1 million bail in a Multnomah County case stemming from the same allegations. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that Muhammad faces charges that include possession of unregistered destructive devices, engaging in civil disorder and obstructing law enforcement, and using explosives to commit a federal felony. Efforts to reach an attorney for Muhammad weren’t immediately successful.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Legislators have brought guns into the Oregon State Capitol for personal protection. Protesters have carried semi-automatic rifles onto the grounds and into the building. Later this year, doing so will be outlawed under a bill signed Tuesday by Gov. Kate Brown that was earlier passed by the Legislature. Democrats were in favor and minority Republicans opposed. The new law also mandates the safe storage of guns. The bill was named for Cindy Yuille and Steve Forsyth, who were slain in a shooting at a Portland-area shopping mall in 2012 by a man who stole a friend’s AR-15 rifle. A third person was seriously wounded.

SEATTLE (AP) — After nearly four years of litigation and pandemic-related delays, a trial is underway to determine whether the GEO Group must pay minimum wage to detainees who perform cooking, cleaning and other tasks at its Northwest immigration detention center in Washington state. The detainees are typically paid $1 per day for such work. Attorney General Bob Ferguson and some detainees sued in 2017, arguing that the company’s contract with the federal government requires it to follow state and local laws — including Washington’s Minimum Wage Act — and GEO unjustly profited by paying so little. The company says the detainees are not employees and that the work is voluntary.

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Washington State Trooper and another driver were seriously injured in a crash along U.S. Highway 101 In Jefferson County, Washington. KOMO reports the trooper, a commercial vehicle enforcement officer, had pulled over a semitrailer for a violation at about 10 a.m. Tuesday when the trooper was struck by a second vehicle. The driver of that vehicle is suspected of DUI. Both the trooper and the suspected DUI driver were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries. The driver of the semitrailer was unhurt.