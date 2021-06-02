Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers have passed a bill allowing the sale of cocktails to-go to continue after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Senate Bill 317, which allows licensed establishments to sell “mixed drinks and single servings of wine in sealed containers for off-premises consumption,” previously passed the Oregon Senate. It cleared the House Tuesday by a vote of 51-7. The bill now moves to Gov. Kate Brown. As new coronavirus restrictions brought drinking and dining to a standstill across America in March 2020, many states rushed to overturn laws banning takeout cocktail sales, many of which had been on the books since Prohibition. The new bill means Oregon will join around 15 states and the District of Columbia in making cocktails to-go permanent.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A disciplinary panel has upheld a decision to indefinitely suspend the license of a former medical director at the Monroe prison. Julia Barnett was fired in 2019 from her position as medical director of Monroe Correctional Complex following an investigation by the state Department of Corrections. The investigation found she provided insufficient medical care for at least six patients in the prison. Barnett’s attorney D. Jeffrey Burnham declined to comment Tuesday. The Washington Medical Commission had suspended Barnett in November but she appealed. A separate panel heard evidence in January and February before finding the indefinite suspension was warranted.

UNDATED (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen 2020 election united right-wing supporters, conspiracy theorists and militants on Jan. 6. But the aftermath of the insurrection is roiling two of the most prominent far-right extremist groups at the U.S. Capitol that day. Dozens of members and associates across the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers have been charged with crimes. Some local chapters including in Seattle, Las Vegas, Indiana and Alabama cut ties with national leadership after the deadly siege. Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio called for a pause in rallies, and one Oath Keeper has agreed to cooperate against others charged in the insurrection. Tarrio says his group has “been through the wringer.”

SEATTLE (AP) — After nearly four years of litigation and pandemic-related delays, a trial is underway to determine whether the GEO Group must pay minimum wage to detainees who perform cooking, cleaning and other tasks at its Northwest immigration detention center in Washington state. The detainees are typically paid $1 per day for such work. Attorney General Bob Ferguson and some detainees sued in 2017, arguing that the company’s contract with the federal government requires it to follow state and local laws — including Washington’s Minimum Wage Act — and GEO unjustly profited by paying so little. The company says the detainees are not employees and that the work is voluntary.