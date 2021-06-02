Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr.’s 3-pointer with 1:33 left in the second overtime helped the Denver Nuggets squelch an epic comeback by the Portland Trail Blazers with a 147-140 win Tuesday night. The Nuggets won despite Damian Lillard’s franchise playoff record 55 points and NBA playoff record 12 3-pointers.

SEATTLE (AP) — Matt Olson hit his 14th homer of the season in the second inning and added a key two-run single as part of Oakland’s big seventh inning, and the Athletics rolled to a 12-6 win over the Seattle Mariners. Olson’s opposite-field homer in the second inning off Seattle starter Marco Gonzales gave the A’s an early advantage. His hit in the seventh was part of a six-run inning as Oakland rallied from a 4-1 deficit. Manager Bob Melvin picked up his 799th career win with the A’s, the most by any manager since the team moved to Oakland. Seattle’s bullpen that has been a strength most of the season imploded giving up 11 hits, 11 runs and five walks.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have placed outfielder Kyle Lewis on the 10-day injured list with a torn meniscus in his right knee. This is the second time this season the Mariners have placed last year’s American League Rookie of the Year on the injured list. Lewis appeared to get injured while trying to run down a fly ball from Sean Murphy in the eighth inning of the Mariners’ victory Monday over Oakland. Lewis started the season on IL after suffering a deep bone bruise in his knee late in spring training

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 28 points, Jewell Loyd added 18 with five assists, and the Seattle Storm beat the Indiana Fever 88-73 for coach Noelle Quinn’s first victory. Quinn took over on Sunday after Dan Hughes abruptly announced his retirement, saying the rigors of being a head coach in the WNBA has taken a toll. Sue Bird had 12 points and eight assists for Seattle (6-1), which has won four straight games. The Storm made 11 3-pointers, four from Loyd, and 21 of 24 free throws. Teaira McCowan had 12 points and 15 rebounds for Indiana.