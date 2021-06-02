AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 02.

Wednesday, Jun. 02 9:00 AM Idaho Board of Correction meeting

Location: Idaho Correctional Industries, 1301 N Orchard St, Boise, ID

Weblinks: https://www.idoc.idaho.gov/

Contacts: Cheryl Iseri, Idaho Department of Correction, ciseri@idoc.idaho.gov

Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/97884596972?pwd=Q2dncGpFYmNES3NVUURZMmllbjE5UT09

Wednesday, Jun. 02 11:00 AM Idaho Governor Brad Little speaks at Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories groundbreaking ceremony

Location: Moscow, ID

Weblinks: https://line.idaho.gov/., https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison Hyer, Idaho Governor press, Marissa.Morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Reporters may RSVP to the event by emailing kate_wilhite@selinc.com.

Wednesday, Jun. 02 3:29 PM Meridian Mayor Robert Simison delivers State of the City Address

Location: Galaxy Event Center at Wahooz, 1385 S Blue Marlin Ln, Meridian, ID

Weblinks: http://www.meridiancity.org/main.aspx

Contacts: Stephany Galbreaith , City of Meridian, sgalbreaith@meridiancity.org

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 03 2:00 PM Court hearing in lawsuit challenging Idaho law criminalizing oral and anal sex – Court hearing in ‘Doe v. Wasden’, a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Idaho, the Law Office of Matthew Strugar, and Boise law firm Nevin, Benjamin & McKay, LLP challenging Idaho’s continued enforcement of the ‘Crimes Against Nature’ statute through the state’s sex offender registry * In 2003, the U.S. Supreme Court decided in Lawrence v. Texas, that anti-sodomy laws, including Idaho’s Crime Against Nature statute, violate constitutional protections under the Fourteenth Amendment * Idaho continues to enforce its criminal statue prohibiting sodomy and in this case, requires people convicted of ‘Crimes Against Nature’ to register as sex offenders, facing ‘onerous prescriptions’ on their everyday life * Before Judge Lynn Winmill * Case no. 1:20-cv-00452

Contacts: U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho (Boise Office) Clerk, 1 208 334 1361