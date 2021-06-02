Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho at 2:40 p.m.

TRANSGENDER ATHLETES-FLORIDA

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s Republican governor signed a bill Tuesday barring transgender girls and women from playing on public school teams intended for student athletes identified as girls at birth, plunging the state into the national culture debate over transgender rights. By Bobby Caina Calvan. SENT: 915 words. With AP Photo.

BLACK-STUDENTS-SEGREGATE

SPOKANE, Wash. — A family in Spokane, Washington, is demanding that a school administrator be removed after he suggested he could segregate two Black middle school students who were directed to clean freshly picked cotton as part of a classroom assignment, according to lawyers for the family. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 369 words.

OREGON LEGISLATURE-EMISSIONS BILL

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon would adopt one of the country’s most ambitious timelines for eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from its power grid under a bill being considered by the Legislature this year. SENT: 428 words.

ALSO:

WSU-CANNABIS RESEARCH: WSU creates Center for Cannabis Policy, Research, Outreach

OREGON-COCKTAILS TO GO: Oregon Legislature makes cocktails to-go permanent

SPORTS:

HALL-OF-FAME-BALLOT

Former Southern California star Reggie Bush, who had his Heisman Trophy victory in 2005 vacated for committing NCAA violations, is among the players making their first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot this year. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 549 words. With AP Photo.