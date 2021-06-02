Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BC-MT-WILDERNESS MINES

Judge sides with Montana in mining pollution case

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A state judge has sided with Montana environmental regulators who are using a law that provides protection from repeat polluters against an Idaho-based mining company and its chief executive. State District Court Judge Mike Menahan said in a recent ruling that Hecla Mining Company and Chief Executive Officer Phillips Baker Jr. are subject to the state’s “bad actor” law. The law blocks individuals and companies who don’t clean up their old mines from starting new ones. Hecla is proposing two copper and silver mines that would tunnel beneath the Cabinet Mountains Wilderness. A Hecla spokesperson says the company will continue to press its case that the law is being misapplied.

STUDENT INJURED-TORT CLAIM

Idaho family says teacher had students push girl down stairs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Parents of a Twin Falls middle school student have filed a tort claim against the school district, contending the girl was injured after a teacher instructed his students to push her down concrete stairs as part of a reenactment of a Shakespeare play. Attorney Brian Hilverda told The Times-News that the family has incurred more than $30,000 in medical costs so far because of the girl’s injuries. The Twin Falls School District confirmed it had received notice of the tort claim but spokeswoman Eva Craner said the district couldn’t comment because the matter remains under investigation. The teacher didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

LOST APPLES FOUND

7 apple varieties previously thought lost have been located

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Seven apple varieties previously believed to be lost or extinct have been found in eastern Washington state. Several were found on land near the communities of Pullman, Colfax and Moscow. The Lost Apple Project and the Temperate Orchard Conservancy announced the latest discoveries this month. The Lost Apple Project has partnered with the Whitman County Historical Society to identify and preserve heritage apple trees and orchards in Washington and Idaho. The groups have found 29 apples once thought to have disappeared. The latest seven apples were discovered in old orchards in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

TRACTOR-MOTORCYCLE-FATAL

Motorcyclist dies after crash with tractor that crossed road

HAZELTON, Idaho (AP) — A man from Hazelton is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a tractor. The wreck happened at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 25 at E 990 S, just east of Hazelton. Idaho State Police say Rigoberto Avila Gomez was headed east on the highway in a tractor pulling an open-top agricultural trailer. He turned left across the westbound lane, failing to yield to an oncoming motorcycle. The motorcycle rider, identified as Todd Bell of Hazelton, hit the side of the tractor. Bell died from his injuries at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by state police.

HIGH-SPEED CHASE

Spokane man flees troopers in high-speed chase in Idaho

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A Spokane man was tased Sunday following a high-speed chase in northern Idaho. Idaho State Police say Jonathon Lewis was driving erratically on Interstate 90 in a stolen SUV. Troopers tried to Lewis over but he took off. At one point, Lewis hit the brakes causing a trooper to swerve. He collided with the trooper’s vehicle. The pursuit continued on Interstate 90 and Highway 95 at speeds topping 110 mph. Lewis then collided with two more vehicles. A spike strip was used to end the chase. Lewis got out of the SUV holding a hatchet. A deputy used a taser to take him into custody.

IDAHO CRASH

4 killed, 3 injured in Idaho head on crash

MARSING, Idaho (AP) — A crash on an Idaho highway killed four people and injured three others. Idaho State Police say a Honda Civic headed north on U.S. 95 near Marsing collided head on with a GMC Sierra pickup truck headed south Saturday afternoon. Exactly how the crash happened isn’t clear. The Idaho Statesman reports the crash killed all four people in the car, a male and three females ages 16-26. A witness told police they helped three people escape as the truck caught fire. The 16-year-old boy, 21-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were taken to a hospital with apparently non-life-threatening injuries.