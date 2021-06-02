Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND PROTEST-HEARING

Indiana man appears in US court involving Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Indiana man accused of throwing an explosive toward police and smashing windows during protests in Portland, Oregon, appeared in federal court and was detained pending further proceedings. Malik Fard Muhammad of Indianapolis was taken into federal custody Friday after being released from state custody when the Portland Freedom Fund posted 10% of his state-ordered $2.1 million bail in a Multnomah County case stemming from the same allegations. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that Muhammad faces charges that include possession of unregistered destructive devices, engaging in civil disorder and obstructing law enforcement, and using explosives to commit a federal felony. Efforts to reach an attorney for Muhammad weren’t immediately successful.

AP-US-OREGON-GUN-SAFETY

Oregon bans guns from Capitol, demands safe storage in homes

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Legislators have brought guns into the Oregon State Capitol for personal protection. Protesters have carried semi-automatic rifles onto the grounds and into the building. Later this year, doing so will be outlawed under a bill signed Tuesday by Gov. Kate Brown that was earlier passed by the Legislature. Democrats were in favor and minority Republicans opposed. The new law also mandates the safe storage of guns. The bill was named for Cindy Yuille and Steve Forsyth, who were slain in a shooting at a Portland-area shopping mall in 2012 by a man who stole a friend’s AR-15 rifle. A third person was seriously wounded.

IMMIGRANT DETAINEES-MINIMUM WAGE

Trial to determine if GEO must pay detainees minimum wage

SEATTLE (AP) — After nearly four years of litigation and pandemic-related delays, a trial is underway to determine whether the GEO Group must pay minimum wage to detainees who perform cooking, cleaning and other tasks at its Northwest immigration detention center in Washington state. The detainees are typically paid $1 per day for such work. Attorney General Bob Ferguson and some detainees sued in 2017, arguing that the company’s contract with the federal government requires it to follow state and local laws — including Washington’s Minimum Wage Act — and GEO unjustly profited by paying so little. The company says the detainees are not employees and that the work is voluntary.

TROOPER STRUCK

Washington State trooper struck, seriously hurt during stop

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Washington State Trooper and another driver were seriously injured in a crash along U.S. Highway 101 In Jefferson County, Washington. KOMO reports the trooper, a commercial vehicle enforcement officer, had pulled over a semitrailer for a violation at about 10 a.m. Tuesday when the trooper was struck by a second vehicle. The driver of that vehicle is suspected of DUI. Both the trooper and the suspected DUI driver were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries. The driver of the semitrailer was unhurt.

SEATTLE MAN-ISIS

Feds: Seattle man arrested trying to join ISIS terror group

SEATTLE (AP) — The Justice Department says a 20-year-old Seattle man has been arrested trying to join the Islamic State terror group. A criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle says Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams was arrested Friday as he checked in for a flight to Cairo. The complaint said members of a Seattle-area mosque who had been trying to de-radicalize Williams were the ones who tipped off the FBI that he continued to espouse violence and extremism. Court records did not list a lawyer who might respond to the allegations on his behalf. Williams was scheduled to have an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

SWIMMING DEATH

Man dies off Oregon coast, teen missing off Washington coast

Authorities say a 37-year-old man died after swimming in the surf off of Rockaway Beach in northwest Oregon on Memorial Day. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the man was rescued by the Coast Guard after his mother, who was on scene at the Tillamook County beach, said she had lost sight of her son in the water. The Coast Guard sent a crew aboard a 47-foot motor life boat and an air crew aboard a helicopter located the man, deploying a rescue swimmer who brought him to shore, where he was given CPR but he did not survive. In a separate Memorial Day incident, a 14-year-old boy was reportedly swept offshore near Long Beach, Washington. The Coast Guard started a search for the teen but will suspend that search.

INVASIVE BEACHGRASSES

Hybrid beachgrass could mean trouble for Northwest coast

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Scientists at Oregon State University have confirmed that two widespread, invasive beachgrasses are now genetically mixing, which could present additional challenges to communities and Pacific Northwest dune restoration. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports before the introduction of European and American beachgrass, there was far more open sand on the Oregon and Washington coasts. Where it as present, native vegetation promoted lower dunes that tended to shift and morph. It’s often better for communities and infrastructure if those dunes don’t move and instead provide a steady buffer. That’s why European beachgrass was brought in at the turn of the 20th century. It’s unknown how the hybrid will impact dune ecosystems and efforts underway to protect them from invading grasses.

LOST APPLES FOUND

7 apple varieties previously thought lost have been located

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Seven apple varieties previously believed to be lost or extinct have been found in eastern Washington state. Several were found on land near the communities of Pullman, Colfax and Moscow. The Lost Apple Project and the Temperate Orchard Conservancy announced the latest discoveries this month. The Lost Apple Project has partnered with the Whitman County Historical Society to identify and preserve heritage apple trees and orchards in Washington and Idaho. The groups have found 29 apples once thought to have disappeared. The latest seven apples were discovered in old orchards in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.