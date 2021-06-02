Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON-COCKTAILS TO GO

Oregon Legislature makes cocktails to-go permanent

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers have passed a bill allowing the sale of cocktails to-go to continue after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Senate Bill 317, which allows licensed establishments to sell “mixed drinks and single servings of wine in sealed containers for off-premises consumption,” previously passed the Oregon Senate. It cleared the House Tuesday by a vote of 51-7. The bill now moves to Gov. Kate Brown. As new coronavirus restrictions brought drinking and dining to a standstill across America in March 2020, many states rushed to overturn laws banning takeout cocktail sales, many of which had been on the books since Prohibition. The new bill means Oregon will join around 15 states and the District of Columbia in making cocktails to-go permanent.

PRISON DOCTOR-LICENSE SUSPENDED

Disciplinary panel upholds suspension of prison doctor

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A disciplinary panel has upheld a decision to indefinitely suspend the license of a former medical director at the Monroe prison. Julia Barnett was fired in 2019 from her position as medical director of Monroe Correctional Complex following an investigation by the state Department of Corrections. The investigation found she provided insufficient medical care for at least six patients in the prison. Barnett’s attorney D. Jeffrey Burnham declined to comment Tuesday. The Washington Medical Commission had suspended Barnett in November but she appealed. A separate panel heard evidence in January and February before finding the indefinite suspension was warranted.

AP-US-CAPITOL-BREACH-EXTREMIST-GROUPS

Charges after US Capitol insurrection roil far-right groups

Former President Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen 2020 election united right-wing supporters, conspiracy theorists and militants on Jan. 6. But the aftermath of the insurrection is roiling two of the most prominent far-right extremist groups at the U.S. Capitol that day. Dozens of members and associates across the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers have been charged with crimes. Some local chapters including in Seattle, Las Vegas, Indiana and Alabama cut ties with national leadership after the deadly siege. Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio called for a pause in rallies, and one Oath Keeper has agreed to cooperate against others charged in the insurrection. Tarrio says his group has “been through the wringer.”

BC-MT-COLSTRIP-WIND

Washington utility inks deal to buy Montana wind power

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Puget Sound Energy says it’s reached an agreement to buy 350 megawatts of power from a planned eastern Montana wind farm. Wednesday’s announcement comes as the Washington state utility that co-owns the Colstrip power plant seeks to reduce its carbon emissions. PSE says it signed a 20-year agreement with a NextEra Energy Resources subsidiary to purchase 350 megawatts of wind power from the Clearwater Wind Project north of Colstrip. Clearwater Wind is expected to be completed by the end of 2022 and would generate 750 megawatts from turbines in Rosebud, Garfield and Custer counties. That’s enough electricity to power about 140,000 households a year.

IMMIGRANT DETAINEES-MINIMUM WAGE

Trial to determine if GEO must pay detainees minimum wage

SEATTLE (AP) — After nearly four years of litigation and pandemic-related delays, a trial is underway to determine whether the GEO Group must pay minimum wage to detainees who perform cooking, cleaning and other tasks at its Northwest immigration detention center in Washington state. The detainees are typically paid $1 per day for such work. Attorney General Bob Ferguson and some detainees sued in 2017, arguing that the company’s contract with the federal government requires it to follow state and local laws — including Washington’s Minimum Wage Act — and GEO unjustly profited by paying so little. The company says the detainees are not employees and that the work is voluntary.

SEATTLE MAN-ISIS

Feds: Seattle man arrested trying to join ISIS terror group

SEATTLE (AP) — The Justice Department says a 20-year-old Seattle man has been arrested trying to join the Islamic State terror group. A criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle says Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams was arrested Friday as he checked in for a flight to Cairo. The complaint said members of a Seattle-area mosque who had been trying to de-radicalize Williams were the ones who tipped off the FBI that he continued to espouse violence and extremism. Court records did not list a lawyer who might respond to the allegations on his behalf. Williams was scheduled to have an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

AP-US-OREGON-GUN-SAFETY

Oregon bans guns from Capitol, demands safe storage in homes

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Legislators have brought guns into the Oregon State Capitol for personal protection. Protesters have carried semi-automatic rifles onto the grounds and into the building. Later this year, doing so will be outlawed under a bill signed Tuesday by Gov. Kate Brown that was earlier passed by the Legislature. Democrats were in favor and minority Republicans opposed. The new law also mandates the safe storage of guns. The bill was named for Cindy Yuille and Steve Forsyth, who were slain in a shooting at a Portland-area shopping mall in 2012 by a man who stole a friend’s AR-15 rifle. A third person was seriously wounded.

TROOPER STRUCK

Washington State trooper struck, seriously hurt during stop

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Washington State Trooper and another driver were seriously injured in a crash along U.S. Highway 101 In Jefferson County, Washington. KOMO reports the trooper, a commercial vehicle enforcement officer, had pulled over a semitrailer for a violation at about 10 a.m. Tuesday when the trooper was struck by a second vehicle. The driver of that vehicle is suspected of DUI. Both the trooper and the suspected DUI driver were airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with serious injuries. The driver of the semitrailer was unhurt.

SWIMMING DEATH

Man dies off Oregon coast, teen missing off Washington coast

Authorities say a 37-year-old man died after swimming in the surf off of Rockaway Beach in northwest Oregon on Memorial Day. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the man was rescued by the Coast Guard after his mother, who was on scene at the Tillamook County beach, said she had lost sight of her son in the water. The Coast Guard sent a crew aboard a 47-foot motor life boat and an air crew aboard a helicopter located the man, deploying a rescue swimmer who brought him to shore, where he was given CPR but he did not survive. In a separate Memorial Day incident, a 14-year-old boy was reportedly swept offshore near Long Beach, Washington. The Coast Guard started a search for the teen but will suspend that search.

INVASIVE BEACHGRASSES

Hybrid beachgrass could mean trouble for Northwest coast

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Scientists at Oregon State University have confirmed that two widespread, invasive beachgrasses are now genetically mixing, which could present additional challenges to communities and Pacific Northwest dune restoration. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports before the introduction of European and American beachgrass, there was far more open sand on the Oregon and Washington coasts. Where it as present, native vegetation promoted lower dunes that tended to shift and morph. It’s often better for communities and infrastructure if those dunes don’t move and instead provide a steady buffer. That’s why European beachgrass was brought in at the turn of the 20th century. It’s unknown how the hybrid will impact dune ecosystems and efforts underway to protect them from invading grasses.