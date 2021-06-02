AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 02.

——————–

Thursday, Jun. 03 12:00 PM ‘The Path to Net Zero’ Washington Post Live event with Oregon Gov. Brown – Washington Post Live hosts ‘The Path to Net Zero’ event, with Oregon Governor Kate Brown and IHS Markit Vice Chairman Daniel Yergin

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.washingtonpostlive.com, https://twitter.com/washingtonpost

Contacts: Molly Gannon Conway, The Washington Post communications, molly.gannon@washpost.com, 1 703 489 2955 , https://twitter.com/WashPostPr

——————–

——————–

Friday, Jun. 04 9:00 AM Oregon Governor’s Advisory Committee on DUII meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.oregon.gov/odot/pages/index.aspx

Contacts: Dan Estes, Governor’s Advisory Committee on DUII , 1 503 986 4183

conference call: 503-934-3605; Pin: 766998