Oregon Digest Advisory

OREGON LEGISLATURE-EMISSIONS BILL

SALEM, Ore. – CASA – Oregon would adopt one of the country’s most ambitious timelines for eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from its power grid under a bill being considered by the Legisltature this year. SENT: 430 words.

BLACK STUDENTS-SEGREGATE

SPOKANE, Wash. – A family in Spokane, Washington, is demanding that a school administrator be removed after he suggested he could segregate two Black middle school students who were directed to clean freshly picked cotton as part of a classroom assignment. By Nicholas K. Geranios. SENT: 370 words.

IN BRIEF

—OREGON-COCKTAILS TO GO: Oregon Legislature makes cocktails to-go permanent.

