Smartsheet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) _ Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $37.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 30 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The maker of a cloud-based work-management platform posted revenue of $117.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in August, Smartsheet expects its results to range from a loss of 14 cents per share to a loss of 13 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $125 million to $126 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Smartsheet expects full-year results to range from a loss of 44 cents per share to a loss of 36 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $510 million to $515 million.

Smartsheet shares have declined 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $60.27, a climb of slightly more than 3% in the last 12 months.

