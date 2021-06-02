Skip to Content
Published 10:39 PM

Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 55, Rochester 34

Arlington 73, Everett 57

Ballard 63, Lincoln 30

Blanchet 58, Ingraham 55

Central Kitsap 72, Sequim 49

Cle Elum/Roslyn 70, Granger 32

Elma 61, La Center 47

Foss 55, Clover Park 54

Garfield 93, Franklin 57

Hanford 69, Hermiston, Ore. 58

Ilwaco 66, North Beach 46

Jackson 66, Snohomish 54

Kamiak 64, Shorewood 45

Kennewick 63, Southridge 50

La Salle 63, College Place 48

Lakewood 62, Marysville-Pilchuck 39

Mariner 60, Shorecrest 40

Marysville-Getchell 67, Meadowdale 40

Morton/White Pass 58, Rainier 56

Mountlake Terrace 54, Archbishop Murphy 45

Naches Valley 67, East Valley (Yakima) 56

Napavine 75, Winlock 31

Nathan Hale 69, Roosevelt 60

Newport 48, Riverside 41

O’Dea 48, Eastside Catholic 44

Oak Harbor 50, Bellingham 34

Raymond 59, South Bend 40

Seattle Prep 56, Lakeside (Seattle) 28

Sehome 57, Mount Vernon 53

Stanwood 54, Glacier Peak 43

Taholah 58, Mary Knight 47

Toutle Lake 64, Toledo 57

Tumwater 67, Black Hills 62, OT

W. F. West 72, Centralia 50

Wahkiakum 88, Stevenson 49

Washington School For The Deaf 58, Willapa Valley 55

West Seattle 51, Chief Sealth 47

White Swan 65, Riverside Christian 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Anacortes vs. Lynden Christian, ppd.

Northwest Christian (Lacey) vs. Ocosta, ccd.

Trout Lake vs. Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore., ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 49, Rochester 39

Ballard 61, Lincoln 21

Blanchet 68, Ingraham 34

Camas 50, Battle Ground 21

Franklin 65, Garfield 53

Freeman 43, Medical Lake 30

Hermiston, Ore. 75, Hanford 68

Hockinson 57, Ridgefield 37

Holy Names 61, Eastside Catholic 39

King’s Way Christian School 49, Tenino 20

La Salle 65, College Place 30

Roosevelt 33, Nathan Hale 24

Seattle Prep 50, Lakeside (Seattle) 42

Sequim 49, Central Kitsap 39

Skyview 70, Kelso 51

Southridge 57, Kennewick 45

Trout Lake 49, Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 24

Tumwater 62, Black Hills 24

Union 69, Mountain View 26

W. F. West 65, Centralia 18

Washougal 49, R.A. Long 26

West Seattle 64, Chief Sealth 15

White River 62, Fife 22

Willapa Valley 42, Washington School For The Deaf 23

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press

