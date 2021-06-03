Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 11:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon would adopt one of the country’s most ambitious timelines for eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from its power grid under a bill being considered by the Legisltature this year. House Bill 2021 — a product of negotiations between the state’s largest utilities, environmental justice groups, renewable energy boosters and more — advanced out of one House committee late last month. It must now navigate the state budgeting process before final votes in the House and Senate. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the bill sets a timetable by which Oregon’s two major power companies, Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, must eliminate emissions associated with the electricity they provide.

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A state judge has sided with Montana environmental regulators who are using a law that provides protection from repeat polluters against an Idaho-based mining company and its chief executive. State District Court Judge Mike Menahan said in a recent ruling that Hecla Mining Company and Chief Executive Officer Phillips Baker Jr. are subject to the state’s “bad actor” law. The law blocks individuals and companies who don’t clean up their old mines from starting new ones. Hecla is proposing two copper and silver mines that would tunnel beneath the Cabinet Mountains Wilderness. A Hecla spokesperson says the company will continue to press its case that the law is being misapplied.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Parents of a Twin Falls middle school student have filed a tort claim against the school district, contending the girl was injured after a teacher instructed his students to push her down concrete stairs as part of a reenactment of a Shakespeare play. Attorney Brian Hilverda told The Times-News that the family has incurred more than $30,000 in medical costs so far because of the girl’s injuries. The Twin Falls School District confirmed it had received notice of the tort claim but spokeswoman Eva Craner said the district couldn’t comment because the matter remains under investigation. The teacher didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A family in Spokane, Washington, is demanding that a school administrator be removed after he suggested he could segregate two Black middle school students who were directed to clean freshly picked cotton as part of a classroom assignment. That’s according to lawyers for the family. Taylor Skidmore, assistant principal at Sacajawea Middle School, offered to remove the two 14-year-old twins from their social studies class when their mother called to raise concerns about the cotton lesson, which was intended to simulate the experience of enslaved people. Mother Brandi Feazell says she was shocked at Skidmore’s suggestion to segregate her daughters from their class.