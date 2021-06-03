Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — A construction worker at the State Route 520 Montlake Project was killed when he was struck in the chest by an 11,000 pound steel beam. He was pinned between the pillar and a flatbed trailer that was carrying it. The 45-year-old victim died while being transported to a hospital. The accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. Crews were able to free the man from between the beam and the flatbed and began CPR before paramedics arrived at the scene. The worker was part of the crew assigned to the $455 million project to reconstruct SR-520.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A family in Spokane, Washington, is demanding that a school administrator be removed after he suggested he could segregate two Black middle school students who were directed to clean freshly picked cotton as part of a classroom assignment. That’s according to lawyers for the family. Taylor Skidmore, assistant principal at Sacajawea Middle School, offered to remove the two 14-year-old twins from their social studies class when their mother called to raise concerns about the cotton lesson, which was intended to simulate the experience of enslaved people. Mother Brandi Feazell says she was shocked at Skidmore’s suggestion to segregate her daughters from their class.

SEATTLE (AP) — The King County sheriff’s department and other county departments are prohibited from using facial recognition technology or information from the technology under a new measure that cites its threat to privacy and history of bias. The Seattle Times reported that the King County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to ban the use of the technology. But the council voted to allow county departments, including the sheriff’s office, to use facial recognition evidence as long as it is not produced or asked for by the departments. King County Executive Dow Constantine says he supports the measure and will sign it into law.

UNDATED (AP) — A Washington state judge who made racist comments about a young Black man killed by police says he plans to retire. Clark County District Court Judge Darvin Zimmerman made his remarks in March about Kevin Peterson Jr., a 21-year-old Camas man shot by deputies after he ran from a drug sting with a gun. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Zimmerman didn’t realize his conversation in an empty courtroom was being broadcast on Youtube. He referred to Peterson as “the Black guy they are trying to make an angel out of.” Last Friday the judge wrote Clark County Chair Eileen Quiring O’Brien to say he is retiring, though he didn’t give a date.