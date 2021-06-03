Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Sean Manaea pitched a four-hitter with eight strikeouts for his second shutout this season, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 6-0. Mitch Moreland’s two-run homer capped a five-run third inning, giving the A’s their third straight win and manager Bob Melvin his 800th with Oakland. Mark Canha opened the scoring with a two-run double off starter Chris Flexen, then scored on Matt Olson’s RBI single. Moreland followed with his fifth home run. Manaea walked two batters but induced three double plays. He has three career complete games — all shutouts.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres won the NHL draft lottery and the expansion Seattle Kraken jumped up the order to take the No. 2 pick Wednesday night. The Sabres have the No. 1 pick for the fourth time in franchise history and second in three years. It marks a turnaround for a team that finished last in the overall standings for the fourth time since 2013-14, and lost the draft lottery in both 2014 and ’15. The Kraken were seeded third with New Jersey, and jumped ahead of the Anaheim Ducks, who will be selecting third overall. The two-day draft will be held virtually for a second consecutive year, with the first round being held on July 23.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Seattle Mariners prospects Julio Rodriguez and Luis Liberato hit early home runs, and the Dominican Republic coasted to a 13-3 rout of Nicaragua and a berth in the super round of the Americas Olympic qualifying tournament. Rodriguez homered twice and drove in three runs, combining with Yefri Perez for back-to-back home runs in the seventh. Juan Francisco added a solo homer in the eighth. Former major leaguer Dario Álvarez won with two hitless innings of relief. The Dominicans advanced along with the United States, Venezuela and Canada to the super round on Friday and Saturday.

UNDATED (AP) — The last time he was on the court Damian Lillard had one of the best individual playoff performances ever, with 55 points, including 12 3-pointers. Yet, his Portland Trail Blazers lost to the Denver Nuggets in double overtime. Now the series shifts to Portland for Game 6 on Thursday night with Denver up 3-2 and the Blazers on the brink of elimination. Lillard has moved on quickly from the loss and his individual achievement, instead focusing on keeping the Blazers alive. The Phoenix Suns can also clinch their series against the Lakers on Thursday night in Los Angeles.