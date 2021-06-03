ID Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Idaho Cash

04-19-26-30-40

(four, nineteen, twenty-six, thirty, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $81,000

Lotto America

31-34-36-45-50, Star Ball: 10, ASB: 2

(thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty-five, fifty; Star Ball: ten; ASB: two)

Estimated jackpot: $6.71 million

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Pick 3 Day

7-4-3

(seven, four, three)

Pick 3 Night

0-3-7

(zero, three, seven)

Pick 4 Day

0-1-8-3

(zero, one, eight, three)

Pick 4 Night

1-9-2-8

(one, nine, two, eight)

Powerball

06-07-11-66-67, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 3

(six, seven, eleven, sixty-six, sixty-seven; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $268 million

Weekly Grand

10-11-13-17-19

(ten, eleven, thirteen, seventeen, nineteen)