Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Good afternoon! Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up today in Idaho. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Want to know more about the AP’s coverage plans for the week? Sign up for our Monday and Friday lookahead newsletters.

Idaho at 3:20 p.m.

OREGON-DROUGHT-HATCHERIES

SALEM, Ore. — A drought is forcing Oregon to consider major changes this summer to everything from how it stocks trout in lakes and reservoirs across the state to when it will release some species of fish from hatcheries. SENT: 281.

TACOMA-EMERGENCY CALLS

TACOMA, Wash. — A new report says thousands of emergency calls made in Tacoma, Washington, could be handled by trained civilians rather than sworn police officers. SENT: 326 words.

ALSO:

WILDFIRE-SMOKEJUMPER DEATH: Wyoming smokejumper dies of injuries suffered in New Mexico