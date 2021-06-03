Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON LEGISLATURE-EMISSIONS BILL

Advocates hopeful climate bill can pass Oregon Legislature

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon would adopt one of the country’s most ambitious timelines for eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from its power grid under a bill being considered by the Legisltature this year. House Bill 2021 — a product of negotiations between the state’s largest utilities, environmental justice groups, renewable energy boosters and more — advanced out of one House committee late last month. It must now navigate the state budgeting process before final votes in the House and Senate. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the bill sets a timetable by which Oregon’s two major power companies, Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, must eliminate emissions associated with the electricity they provide.

BC-MT-WILDERNESS MINES

Judge sides with Montana in mining pollution case

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — A state judge has sided with Montana environmental regulators who are using a law that provides protection from repeat polluters against an Idaho-based mining company and its chief executive. State District Court Judge Mike Menahan said in a recent ruling that Hecla Mining Company and Chief Executive Officer Phillips Baker Jr. are subject to the state’s “bad actor” law. The law blocks individuals and companies who don’t clean up their old mines from starting new ones. Hecla is proposing two copper and silver mines that would tunnel beneath the Cabinet Mountains Wilderness. A Hecla spokesperson says the company will continue to press its case that the law is being misapplied.

STUDENT INJURED-TORT CLAIM

Idaho family says teacher had students push girl down stairs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Parents of a Twin Falls middle school student have filed a tort claim against the school district, contending the girl was injured after a teacher instructed his students to push her down concrete stairs as part of a reenactment of a Shakespeare play. Attorney Brian Hilverda told The Times-News that the family has incurred more than $30,000 in medical costs so far because of the girl’s injuries. The Twin Falls School District confirmed it had received notice of the tort claim but spokeswoman Eva Craner said the district couldn’t comment because the matter remains under investigation. The teacher didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

BLACK STUDENTS-SEGREGATE

Family: Black students in Washington upset by school project

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A family in Spokane, Washington, is demanding that a school administrator be removed after he suggested he could segregate two Black middle school students who were directed to clean freshly picked cotton as part of a classroom assignment. That’s according to lawyers for the family. Taylor Skidmore, assistant principal at Sacajawea Middle School, offered to remove the two 14-year-old twins from their social studies class when their mother called to raise concerns about the cotton lesson, which was intended to simulate the experience of enslaved people. Mother Brandi Feazell says she was shocked at Skidmore’s suggestion to segregate her daughters from their class.

LOST APPLES FOUND

7 apple varieties previously thought lost have been located

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — Seven apple varieties previously believed to be lost or extinct have been found in eastern Washington state. Several were found on land near the communities of Pullman, Colfax and Moscow. The Lost Apple Project and the Temperate Orchard Conservancy announced the latest discoveries this month. The Lost Apple Project has partnered with the Whitman County Historical Society to identify and preserve heritage apple trees and orchards in Washington and Idaho. The groups have found 29 apples once thought to have disappeared. The latest seven apples were discovered in old orchards in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

TRACTOR-MOTORCYCLE-FATAL

Motorcyclist dies after crash with tractor that crossed road

HAZELTON, Idaho (AP) — A man from Hazelton is dead after his motorcycle crashed into a tractor. The wreck happened at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday on State Highway 25 at E 990 S, just east of Hazelton. Idaho State Police say Rigoberto Avila Gomez was headed east on the highway in a tractor pulling an open-top agricultural trailer. He turned left across the westbound lane, failing to yield to an oncoming motorcycle. The motorcycle rider, identified as Todd Bell of Hazelton, hit the side of the tractor. Bell died from his injuries at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by state police.