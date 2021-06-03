Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WASHINGTON JUDGE-RACIST COMMENTS

Judge who made racist comments on hot mic intends to retire

A Washington state judge who made racist comments about a young Black man killed by police says he plans to retire. Clark County District Court Judge Darvin Zimmerman made his remarks in March about Kevin Peterson Jr., a 21-year-old Camas man shot by deputies after he ran from a drug sting with a gun. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Zimmerman didn’t realize his conversation in an empty courtroom was being broadcast on Youtube. He referred to Peterson as “the Black guy they are trying to make an angel out of.” Last Friday the judge wrote Clark County Chair Eileen Quiring O’Brien to say he is retiring, though he didn’t give a date.

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE-FIRE

Wildfire in Columbia River Gorge prompts evacuations

THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire in the Columbia River Gorge near The Dalles, Oregon, prompted Level 3 evacuations Wednesday afternoon and closed local highways. KOIN reports Level 3 “GO” evacuations were issued around 2 p.m. for Pine Wood Mobile Manor, Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and The Dalles Country Club. The evacuation orders were later reduced to Level 1, or be ready. Oregon State Police said Interstate 84 was briefly closed five miles west of The Dalles from mileposts 87 to 64 near Hood River due to fire and smoke. Authorities say power lines were down in the area. Power had to be cut near Rowena so that utility workers could repair downed lines. Northern Wasco County PUD said this would leave about 320 customers without power. An estimated time of repair wasn’t immediately available.

OREGON LEGISLATURE-EMISSIONS BILL

Advocates hopeful climate bill can pass Oregon Legislature

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon would adopt one of the country’s most ambitious timelines for eliminating carbon dioxide emissions from its power grid under a bill being considered by the Legisltature this year. House Bill 2021 — a product of negotiations between the state’s largest utilities, environmental justice groups, renewable energy boosters and more — advanced out of one House committee late last month. It must now navigate the state budgeting process before final votes in the House and Senate. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the bill sets a timetable by which Oregon’s two major power companies, Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, must eliminate emissions associated with the electricity they provide.

BLACK STUDENTS-SEGREGATE

Family: Black students in Washington upset by school project

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A family in Spokane, Washington, is demanding that a school administrator be removed after he suggested he could segregate two Black middle school students who were directed to clean freshly picked cotton as part of a classroom assignment. That’s according to lawyers for the family. Taylor Skidmore, assistant principal at Sacajawea Middle School, offered to remove the two 14-year-old twins from their social studies class when their mother called to raise concerns about the cotton lesson, which was intended to simulate the experience of enslaved people. Mother Brandi Feazell says she was shocked at Skidmore’s suggestion to segregate her daughters from their class.

LAWMAKER TEXTS-INVESTIGATION

Panel: Oregon Rep. Witt violated harassment rule with texts

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon state representative violated workplace rules against sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment with a series of texts to a fellow lawmaker in April, a House committee has found. But Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that on Tuesday evening the House Conduct Committee found that, contrary to an allegation against him, Rep. Brad Witt did not intend to create a quid pro quo arrangement with Rep. Vikki Breese Iverson in which he would exchange his vote on a bill for a date or sexual favors. The conduct committee did not discuss what an appropriate “remedy” for Witt’s violation would be. It will take up that matter at another hearing.

OREGON-COCKTAILS TO GO

Oregon Legislature makes cocktails to-go permanent

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers have passed a bill allowing the sale of cocktails to-go to continue after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that Senate Bill 317, which allows licensed establishments to sell “mixed drinks and single servings of wine in sealed containers for off-premises consumption,” previously passed the Oregon Senate. It cleared the House Tuesday by a vote of 51-7. The bill now moves to Gov. Kate Brown. As new coronavirus restrictions brought drinking and dining to a standstill across America in March 2020, many states rushed to overturn laws banning takeout cocktail sales, many of which had been on the books since Prohibition. The new bill means Oregon will join around 15 states and the District of Columbia in making cocktails to-go permanent.

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-VACCINE-INCENTIVE

Ohio Lottery announces 2nd Vax-a-Million incentive winners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has announced the next winners of its vaccine lottery incentive, including an adult who will take home $1 million and a child who will receive a full college scholarship. Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Vax-a-Million program May 12 to renew interest in getting a coronavirus vaccine. Governors in several states have since put similar lottery incentives in place. More than 3.2 million Ohioans have now entered their names for a shot at the $1 million, and more than 133,000 children have entered for the scholarship, which includes tuition, room-and-board and books. Toledo resident Jonathan Carlyle won the $1 million prize and Zoie Vincent, of Mayfield Village in Cuyahoga County, won the college scholarship.

PORTLAND PROTEST-HEARING

Indiana man appears in US court involving Portland protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Indiana man accused of throwing an explosive toward police and smashing windows during protests in Portland, Oregon, appeared in federal court and was detained pending further proceedings. Malik Fard Muhammad of Indianapolis was taken into federal custody Friday after being released from state custody when the Portland Freedom Fund posted 10% of his state-ordered $2.1 million bail in a Multnomah County case stemming from the same allegations. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Tuesday that Muhammad faces charges that include possession of unregistered destructive devices, engaging in civil disorder and obstructing law enforcement, and using explosives to commit a federal felony. Efforts to reach an attorney for Muhammad weren’t immediately successful.