Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. PDT

Drought may mean changes to Oregon fish-stocking, hatcheries

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A drought is forcing Oregon to consider major changes to how it stocks fish in bodies of water across the state and to bag limits for fishermen. The drought could also prompt the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to release hatchery-raised fish earlier in the summer so they have enough water to survive. Officials say stream flows are at 25% of normal and migratory fish like salmon and steelhead will be most affected. Oregon Public Broadcasting also reports that fishermen may be required to fish earlier in the day and use barbless hooks so already-stressed fish can be released quickly.

Report: Tacoma could divert many emergeny calls to civilians

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A new report says thousands of emergency calls made in Tacoma, Washington, could be handled by trained civilians rather than sworn police officers. The Report on the Alternative Response Study, created by Matrix Consulting Group, found that 9.4 percent of calls handled by Tacoma patrol officers per year — about 7,829 — could be diverted to a civilian response group. The News Tribune reports the study recommended creating a new civilian community service officer classification within the Tacoma Police Department to respond to certain non-emergency calls in the field. Tacoma is Washington’s third-largest city with a population of about 220,000. The city of Tacoma commissioned the study for $42,000

Construction worker on SR-520 project dies in site accident

SEATTLE (AP) — A construction worker at the State Route 520 Montlake Project was killed when he was struck in the chest by an 11,000 pound steel beam. He was pinned between the pillar and a flatbed trailer that was carrying it. The 45-year-old victim died while being transported to a hospital. The accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. Crews were able to free the man from between the beam and the flatbed and began CPR before paramedics arrived at the scene. The worker was part of the crew assigned to the $455 million project to reconstruct SR-520.

Family: Black students in Washington upset by school project

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A family in Spokane, Washington, is demanding that a school administrator be removed after he suggested he could segregate two Black middle school students who were directed to clean freshly picked cotton as part of a classroom assignment. That’s according to lawyers for the family. Taylor Skidmore, assistant principal at Sacajawea Middle School, offered to remove the two 14-year-old twins from their social studies class when their mother called to raise concerns about the cotton lesson, which was intended to simulate the experience of enslaved people. Mother Brandi Feazell says she was shocked at Skidmore’s suggestion to segregate her daughters from their class.

Washington state county bans use of facial recognition

SEATTLE (AP) — The King County sheriff’s department and other county departments are prohibited from using facial recognition technology or information from the technology under a new measure that cites its threat to privacy and history of bias. The Seattle Times reported that the King County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to ban the use of the technology. But the council voted to allow county departments, including the sheriff’s office, to use facial recognition evidence as long as it is not produced or asked for by the departments. King County Executive Dow Constantine says he supports the measure and will sign it into law.

Judge who made racist comments on hot mic intends to retire

A Washington state judge who made racist comments about a young Black man killed by police says he plans to retire. Clark County District Court Judge Darvin Zimmerman made his remarks in March about Kevin Peterson Jr., a 21-year-old Camas man shot by deputies after he ran from a drug sting with a gun. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Zimmerman didn’t realize his conversation in an empty courtroom was being broadcast on Youtube. He referred to Peterson as “the Black guy they are trying to make an angel out of.” Last Friday the judge wrote Clark County Chair Eileen Quiring O’Brien to say he is retiring, though he didn’t give a date.

4 students, driver injured in Lewis County school bus crash

PE ELL, Wash. (AP) — The Washington State Patrol says a school bus carrying 30 students crashed in Lewis County, injuring several students and the driver. Trooper Will Finn, a patrol spokesman, posted on Twitter that the bus left the roadway at the intersection of Katula Road and State Route 6 on Wednesday afternoon. Four students and the driver were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Families were being reunited with their children and crews were on scene to investigate.

Seattle company to investigate sexual misconduct complaints

SEATTLE (AP) — Board members at Casa Latina, a decades-old organization founded to empower immigrant workers and provide job and educational opportunities, has announced it would investigate the handling of sexual harassment and assault allegations at the company. The Seattle Times reported that the board received complaints related to the allegations and workplace culture from current employees, former employees and members, or people who come to the organization for job referrals. Executive Director Marcos Martinez said several complaints were directed at one employee who recently left the organization. A petition was signed by employees calling for Martinez and other leaders to resign.

Bill Gates company to build reactor at Wyoming coal plant

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Business and government officials say a next-generation, small nuclear plant will be built at a soon-to-be retired coal-fired power plant in Wyoming in the next several years. Bellevue, Washington-based TerraPower is led by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and working with electric utility Rocky Mountain Power on the project announced Wednesday. Gates says the TerraPower plant featuring a sodium reactor and molten salt energy storage system will perform better, be safer and cost less than traditional nuclear power. The reactor will be located at one of four coal-fired power plants in Wyoming, with the location to be announced later this year.

Wildfire in Columbia River Gorge prompts evacuations

THE DALLES, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire in the Columbia River Gorge near The Dalles, Oregon, prompted Level 3 evacuations Wednesday afternoon and closed local highways. KOIN reports Level 3 “GO” evacuations were issued around 2 p.m. for Pine Wood Mobile Manor, Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and The Dalles Country Club. The evacuation orders were later reduced to Level 1, or be ready. Oregon State Police said Interstate 84 was briefly closed five miles west of The Dalles from mileposts 87 to 64 near Hood River due to fire and smoke. Authorities say power lines were down in the area. Power had to be cut near Rowena so that utility workers could repair downed lines. Northern Wasco County PUD said this would leave about 320 customers without power. An estimated time of repair wasn’t immediately available.