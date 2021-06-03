Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Banks 54, Seaside 42
Bend 65, Ridgeview 40
Cascade Christian 58, Sutherlin 41
Central Christian 52, Chiloquin 32
Coquille 67, Gold Beach 50
Crook County 58, The Dalles 44
Crosshill Christian 71, Kennedy 46
Estacada 74, Molalla 47
Falls City 56, St. Paul 36
Gladstone 65, Corbett 37
Grand View Christian 32, Southwest Christian 29
Harrisburg 68, Taft 24
Jefferson 64, Central Linn 63
Jesuit 65, Sunset 47
Junction City 67, Marshfield 48
Klamath 48, Henley 38
La Grande 45, Nyssa 33
Lowell 46, East Linn Christian 42
Mountain View 62, Sisters 53
Neah-Kah-Nie 45, Jewell 23
Redmond 67, Pendleton 34
Roseburg 64, Ashland 52
Salem Academy 36, Western Christian High School 32
Santiam 72, Gervais 36
Siletz Valley Early College 48, Mohawk 30
Siuslaw 53, Cottage Grove 46
Triangle Lake 51, Crow 10
Valley Catholic 69, Tillamook 45
West Salem 73, Dallas 59
Woodburn 53, Newport 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Days Creek vs. New Hope Christian, ccd.
Eddyville vs. McKenzie, ccd.
Hood River vs. Aloha, ccd.
Lake Oswego vs. West Linn, ccd.
Oakridge vs. Oakland, ccd.
Tigard vs. Oregon City, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baker 50, Ontario 15
Bandon 66, Toledo 23
Beaverton 53, Clackamas 35
Chiloquin 27, Central Christian 18
Crane 62, Grant Union 17
Crater 56, North Medford 32
Douglas 53, St. Mary’s 45
Gervais 56, Santiam 19
Gladstone 51, Corbett 47
Gold Beach 40, Coquille 23
Klamath 46, Henley 44
La Grande 70, Nyssa 32
La Salle 58, Putnam 34
Mazama 58, North Valley 35
McMinnville 48, Forest Grove 36
Mountain View 49, Ridgeview 48
Oakland 47, Oakridge 36
Pendleton 54, Redmond 17
Regis 50, Monroe 38
Riverdale 47, Catlin Gabel 28
Salem Academy 53, Western Christian High School 42
Sherwood 42, Milwaukie 37
South Medford 73, Grant 34
Springfield 42, Thurston 30
Sutherlin 60, Cascade Christian 34
Union 47, Imbler 10
Valley Catholic 58, Tillamook 24
Waldport 43, Reedsport 10
Yoncalla 39, Camas Valley 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Days Creek vs. New Hope Christian, ccd.
Eddyville vs. McKenzie, ccd.
South Umpqua vs. Brookings-Harbor, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/