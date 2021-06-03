WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:Daily Game
6-0-5
(six, zero, five)Hit 5
07-20-24-32-38
(seven, twenty, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $305,000Keno
02-03-06-08-11-16-33-34-37-41-43-46-47-55-59-63-65-70-72-78
(two, three, six, eight, eleven, sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-three, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-five, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-eight)Match 4
04-05-15-17
(four, five, fifteen, seventeen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $45 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $286 million
