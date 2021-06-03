Washington Daybook

AP - Oregon-Northwest

——————–

UPDATED EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 03 1:00 PM New America event on a national early childhood education system, with Dem Rep. Rosa DeLauro – ‘From Rescue to Rebuild: Developing a National ECE System That Works’ New America online event, featuring Democratic Rep. Rosa DeLauro, Council of Economic Advisers member Heather Boushey, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Education for Early Learning Miriam Calderon, New York University’s Ajay Chaudry, Learning Policy Institute President and CEO Linda Darling-Hammond and Senior Policy Advisor Hanna Melnick, University of Michigan’s Christina Weiland, and New America Early and Elementary Education Director Laura Bornfreund * Democratic Sen. Patty Murray delivers pre-recorded remarks

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.newamerica.org/, https://twitter.com/FutureTenseNow, #EmojiMeaning

Contacts: New America events, events@newamerica.org

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pKpDoK9bSZiiSidYPJdFSw

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 03 1:30 PM Seattle Mayor Durkan and partners announce new Seattle Promise partnership – Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, Seattle Colleges, University of Washington, and Seattle Public Schools hold a press conference to announce a new partnership between Seattle Colleges and UW to create a transfer pathway for Promise scholars

Location: Seattle City Hall, 600 4th Ave., Seattle, WA

Weblinks: https://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Rachel Schulkin, City of Seattle , Rachel.Schulkin2@seattle.gov

Join the WebEx conference room here: https://seattle.webex.com/seattle/onstage/g.php?MTID=e1bf205bae83394418c1ade2d9f7932cd Please provide: Name, E-mail address, phone number, news organization.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 03 2:30 PM Washington Gov. Inslee delivers an update on COVID-19 pandemic – Washington Governor Jay Inslee provides update on the state’s ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) response, via streaming video and telephone. Other speakers include Secretary of Health Umair Shah and Washington State Lottery Director Marcus Glasper

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Office of Washington Governor Jay Inslee, press@updates.gov.wa.gov, 1 360 902 4136

Registering for the event: Register here: https://watech.webex.com/watech/onstage/g.php?MTID=e3f983cd9b7a8b6f00d6897aa07e8fc05. If you would like to ask a question, you must log in to the teleconference via WebEx. We will not be taking questions via phone. If you would like to ask a question, please RSVP. Email: emily.halvorson@gov.wa.gov Please include your name, news organization and if you want to ask a question.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 03 6:00 PM Republican Washington senatorial candidate Tiffany Smiley addresses the Grant County Republican Party meeting

Location: Lake City Foursquare, 333 N Central Dr, Moses Lake, WA

Weblinks: https://www.smileyforwashington.com/

Contacts: Matthew Beynon, Tiffany Smiley for Washington, mbeynon@brabendercox.com

——————–

——————–

