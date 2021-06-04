Skip to Content
Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bandon 42, Myrtle Point 31

Benson 58, Madison 51

Douglas 61, Coquille 50

Regis 65, East Linn Christian 40

South Wasco County 68, Dufur 59

Vale 56, Ontario 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Aloha vs. Jesuit, ccd.

Creswell vs. North Bend, ccd.

Lebanon vs. McKay, ccd.

Milwaukie vs. Parkrose, ccd.

Scappoose vs. St. Helens, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cleveland 37, Lincoln 21

Corbett 50, North Marion 38

Douglas 53, Coquille 21

Gervais 60, Scio 16

Hidden Valley 48, Phoenix 26

Lost River 43, Illinois Valley 12

Portland Christian 50, Columbia Christian 15

Regis 40, East Linn Christian 37

South Medford 81, West Linn 69

South Wasco County 44, Dufur 43

Western Christian High School 39, Colton 12

Weston-McEwen 34, Pilot Rock 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brookings-Harbor vs. Ashland, ccd.

Colton vs. Crosshill Christian, ccd.

Damascus Christian vs. Southwest Christian, ccd.

Parkrose vs. Milwaukie, ccd.

