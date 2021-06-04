Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bandon 42, Myrtle Point 31
Benson 58, Madison 51
Douglas 61, Coquille 50
Regis 65, East Linn Christian 40
South Wasco County 68, Dufur 59
Vale 56, Ontario 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aloha vs. Jesuit, ccd.
Creswell vs. North Bend, ccd.
Lebanon vs. McKay, ccd.
Milwaukie vs. Parkrose, ccd.
Scappoose vs. St. Helens, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cleveland 37, Lincoln 21
Corbett 50, North Marion 38
Douglas 53, Coquille 21
Gervais 60, Scio 16
Hidden Valley 48, Phoenix 26
Lost River 43, Illinois Valley 12
Portland Christian 50, Columbia Christian 15
Regis 40, East Linn Christian 37
South Medford 81, West Linn 69
South Wasco County 44, Dufur 43
Western Christian High School 39, Colton 12
Weston-McEwen 34, Pilot Rock 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brookings-Harbor vs. Ashland, ccd.
Colton vs. Crosshill Christian, ccd.
Damascus Christian vs. Southwest Christian, ccd.
Parkrose vs. Milwaukie, ccd.
