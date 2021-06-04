Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 36 points and the Denver Nuggets eliminated the Portland Trail Blazers in six games with a 126-115 victory Thursday night. Michael Porter Jr. added 26 points, including 22 in the opening quarter, for the third-seeded Nuggets. Denver will take on Phoenix, which eliminated the Los Angeles Lakers 113-100. Denver advanced to the Western Conference semifinals for the third straight season. Damian Lillard finished with 28 points and 13 assists for the sixth-seeded Blazers. They led by 14 points in the third quarter but couldn’t stave off elimination.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jake Fraley hit his first major league homer, and the surging Seattle Mariners began a 10-game road trip with a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Fraley’s three-run shot to right-center off Griffin Canning (4-4) gave Seattle a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning. Kyle Seager also went deep and J.P. Crawford had three hits for the Mariners, who have won eight of 11. Justin Upton and Jared Walsh homered for the Angels, who have dropped three of their four games against the Mariners so far this season.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American gymnast Jordan Chiles heads to the U.S. Championships hoping to move closer to earning an Olympic spot. The 20-year-old is coming off a victory in the all-around at the Winter Cup in February and a runner-up finish to Olympic champion Simone Biles at the GK Classic in May. Chiles credits a move from Washington to Texas in the summer of 2019 for helping her regain the confidence she’d lost due to a turbulent relationship with a former coach.